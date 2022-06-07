ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Sitake, Whittingham discuss coaching burnout in wake of Snyder departure from Jazz

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quin Snyder’s decision to step down as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, which was announced on Sunday, sent shockwaves through the sports world in Utah. BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake and Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham were asked their thoughts about the decision at the Coaches Legacy...

www.heraldextra.com

BYU men’s track produces three first team All-American

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 4 BYU men’s track and field finished the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships tied for 39th with three First Team All-Americans as men’s finals concluded at Hayward Field on Friday. Kenneth Rooks recorded a second steeplechase personal-best in three days...
PROVO, UT
BYU’s Ashton Riner wins NCAA women’s javelin title

EUGENE, Ore. — Ashton Riner took home the Cougars’ first ever javelin national title as No. 14 BYU women’s track and field opened competition at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field late Thursday evening. “I’m super proud of Ashton,” BYU throws...
PROVO, UT
James Taylor Duke

James Taylor Duke passed away on June 2nd, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, and was deeply loved by his posterity. Jim was born in Salt Lake City to Otto and Beatrice Taylor Duke. He attended East High School in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Carolyn Cecilia Sumsion Rawle

Carolyn Cecilia Sumsion Rawle passed away May 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born March 7, 1937, to LaCelle & Julia Johnson Sumsion in Provo, Utah. She was welcomed into a home of three children–Margaret age 15, Gerald age 12, & Betty age 11 in Springville, Utah. Five years later her brother Calvin was born. During Carolyn’s teenage years, she met two sisters (Carol & Renee Rawle) from Morgan, Utah & served in church callings with them in her ward. These sisters lined her up on a date with their brother, Ronald. This was an important date in her life. Carolyn’s favorite subjects at Springville High School were sewing, shorthand, & typing. Carolyn played the piano & enjoyed playing softball. She then attended Brigham Young University for 2 years. During this time Carolyn dated & became engaged to Ronald Rawle from Morgan. Four days before their wedding, Carolyn’s father passed away. Carolyn married Ronald Rawle February 6, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. Ronald was drafted into the United States Army one month after their marriage. After his basic training, Ronald was sent to the Army Base in Orleans, France. Carolyn lived with her mother during this time in Springville. A year later after their first son, Kevin, was born, Carolyn and her newborn baby flew to France to be with Ron. They lived in France for a year where their second son, Mark was born. Carolyn was very fond of talking about their interesting experiences they had in Europe. Ronald was then discharged from the Army & they returned to the United States. Ronald and Carolyn settled in Provo, Utah where they continued to raise their family–six children total were born to them: Kevin, Mark, Ja Nae, Kris, Richard, & Rondo. Carolyn enjoyed being a mother & taking care of her family– she did a lot of sewing, cooking, & canning, and was a great example of hard work. Carolyn was especially a good sport with all the animals that made it to their home! She loved rides in the canyon & being outdoors. Carolyn’s love was endless. She supported her husband & children in everything they did. Carolyn lovingly cared for her husband through all of his difficult health issues. At times, Ron & Carolyn shared their home with family & friends who needed a place to stay. She was fond of sports, especially BYU Basketball. From 1983 to 2000 Carolyn worked as a secretary for Adult Probation & Parole in Provo. In 2000, Ron & Carolyn moved to Wales, Utah. They settled on some property where they were able to raise a few farm animals. After Ron passed away with cancer in 2004, Carolyn became an Ordinance Worker at the Manti Temple. She served for 16 years & truly loved this calling. Carolyn also loved working on family history & was so grateful for her ancestors. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for her children & grandchildren. Carolyn loved playing games with her grandchildren & she was loved by all with her funny sense of humor. Carolyn enjoyed reading books & watching old movies. Carolyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints & served in many callings throughout her life. Carolyn was blessed with the sweet spirit of forgiveness–she extended her love to everyone. Carolyn was a woman of faith & endurance and she believed in the power of prayer. Carolyn loved the Lord & her family.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Letter: How College Republicans celebrate Earth Day

I’m a College Republican leader at Utah Valley University, and I recently had the opportunity to join Congressman John Curtis and students from other College Republicans at a trap shoot. The laughter of friendly competition filled the air as attendees lined up four-at-a-time to shoot clay pigeons — a familiar scene to those who grew up in rural Utah.
UTAH STATE
Velda Merkley Hansen

Velda Merkley Hansen, of Nephi, Utah, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
NEPHI, UT
Neil Thurman Young

Tremonton, UT - Neil Thurman Young passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 1, 2022. Neil Thurman Young was born on Dec 1, 1938 in Lehi, Utah to Seymour LaVon and Iona Beth Gilchrist Young. Neil grew up in Lehi, assisted with the family farm and attended school there. He graduated from Lehi High School, then attended The College of Southern Utah and Utah State University where he completed a Bachelors degree in Economics. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. He met Sonja Stapley while in college and they were married in the New Zealand Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 6, 1961.
TREMONTON, UT
Penny Sue Amyx Creager

Penny Sue Amyx Creager, 79, of Orem, passed away June 4, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
BYU professor: Half of Utahns are still watering lawns too much

Although many Utahns are watering their lawns less frequently, in response to the current drought, one Brigham Young University professor says that half of Utah residents are still overwatering. Rob Sowby, a civil and construction engineering professor at BYU, has contributed to over 200 civil engineering projects in North America,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Powers Gardner appointed to state Blockchain and Digital Innovation Task Force

This week, Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner became one of the first appointees to Utah’s Blockchain and Digital Innovation Task Force by Gov. Spencer Cox. Powers Gardner received a text message from the governor’s office Monday informing her she had been appointed to the task force. She also received an emailed letter of her appointment signed by Cox on June 2.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Mayors of Utah Valley: New terminal sparks expanded flight offerings

The last month or two has been exhilarating, and most of it has centered around our airport expansion. Some call it a “generational project,” one that will impact generations. I like that. I regularly challenge my staff to think 30 or 40 years out. And I believe this is one of those projects that will be appreciated for decades to come. Before I say anything more, let me thank our employee team, particularly those at the airport but also all those supporting it. They have worked their hearts out to make this happen, and I am so grateful to them.
PROVO, UT
Phillip “Earl” Loftus

Phillip “Earl” Loftus, of Orem, UT, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Having a life

You’ve heard people say it. Maybe you’ve said it yourself. It’s almost a daily mantra for some people. Here it is: “I have no life.”. While away from Sanpete a while back, I got together with an old high school friend. When we were planning a time to get together, he said that whatever worked for me would be all right for him because he “had no life.”
UDOT warns of restrictions, delays due to Utah Valley Marathon

The Utah Department of Transportation began advising drivers Thursday to plan for travel delays and lane restrictions Saturday due to the Utah Valley Marathon, half marathon and 10k races. Drivers planning to take US-189 between Wallsburg and downtown Provo should plan to give themselves extra time. Within Provo Canyon, all...
PROVO, UT
Gray feeling confident in campaign for Utah County Attorney

Utah County Attorney candidate Jeff Gray believes now more than ever, a new county attorney is needed. With the support of Sheriff Mike Smith and Adam Pomeroy, who dropped out of the race on Thursday, Gray thinks his chances at removing incumbent David Leavitt from office are strong. “I was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
