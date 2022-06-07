Critically hurt, Washington County deputy now in rehab

Deputy Michael Trotter was injured in an April 27 crash that claimed the lives of two Southridge High School students.

About six weeks after being critically injured in a deadly crash involving five Southridge High School students on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, June 7.

As dozens of his law enforcement co-workers showed up to cheer him on, Trotter is now at a rehab facility to continue his long road to recovery.

Not long after midnight on April 27, Trotter was on duty when the teenage driver of a Nissan Altima allegedly blew through a red light at Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard. The Nissan slammed into the side of the patrol car, critically injuring Trotter.

The massive turnout for Trotter's hospital discharge included people from all departments in the Washington County Sheriff's Office. While they were at the hospital, Washington County had backup cover from city police departments.

It's not clear if or when Deputy Trotter will return to his job. Colleagues told KOIN 6 News the focus right now is on him recovering from the crash, then getting home to his wife, Heather, and their 3-year-old son.

The crash killed two teens, 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and 17-year-old Matthew Amaya. Three other teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of those 3 was the driver, 18-year-old Xavier Denzel Rodriguez, now charged with second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII, among other charges.

Rodriguez was released from the hospital May 27 and taken into police custody before his arraignment.

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News, Pamplin Media Group's news partner.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.