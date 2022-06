Aside from hiking to a beautiful alpine lake, we sure do love to find Waterfalls. There is something about the sound of the crashing water that stuns you for a second. There are so many waterfalls to choose from, with options of how to get there. Some you can drive right up to and see, others you have a decent hike to get to them. We absolutely love being able to do this. Searching through the forests and mountains for the chance to see a beautiful waterfall.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO