Seattle, WA

FOLLOWUP: New timeline for Lincoln Park’s long-closed South Play Area

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month will mark five years since Lincoln Park‘s south play structure was closed for safety concerns after deterioration was found in its wooden components. Over those ensuing years, Seattle Parks has repeatedly revised the timeline for replacing it. And now there’s a brand-new update: Parks is bundling this project with...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

REOPENING DAY: Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area ready for use, city says

After seven month of work, West Seattle’s only off-leash area is reopening today. Seattle Parks announced early this afternoon that the Westcrest Park OLA would reopen by the end of the day – if it’s not open already (we won’t get to go look for a few hours). The drainage work that has had the area closed since November is detailed here. Today’s announcement says some work remains, however:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

(The Brothers, photographed Friday night by James Bratsanos) Welcome to the weekend! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and preview archives:. Saturday afternoon between noon and 5 PM, we’ll be striping travel lanes at 17th and SW Henderson St. We’ll be extending two crosswalks, installing bike markings, and painting barriers in addition to sign work. Please anticipate short-term traffic delays as you navigate the area.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Camp West on the way to ex-West 5 space in The Junction

Michael, we’ve learned the answer to a question many have been asking: What’s next for the former West 5 space at 4539 California SW in The Junction?. Answer: A bar/restaurant called Camp West. We connected today with a member of the ownership team, Patrick Haight, who tells us...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

City sweeps Rotary Viewpoint Park, West Seattle Stadium encampments

Thanks for the tips. One of West Seattle’s most visible tent-encampment sites, at Rotary Viewpoint Park (35th/Alaska), has been swept, the city confirms, saying campsites at nearby West Seattle Stadium were swept too. This notice was still up on a pole by Rotary Viewpoint Park when we went over Wednesday for a look:
SEATTLE, WA
Lincoln, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER SWIMMING: How lifeguard shortage will affect Southwest, Colman Pools

(Texted photo peeking at Colman Pool seasonal preps, last month) Seattle Parks and Recreation‘s latest announcement about summer swimming focused on how the ongoing lifeguard shortage will affect the city’s swimming beaches. West Seattle doesn’t have any of those beaches, but city-run aquatic facilities will be affected. We’ve already reported that our area’s only city-run outdoor pool, Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park, will open this year – for the weekend of June 18-19, and then seven days a week from June 25th through Labor Day (except for July 7-9 and 15-16 swim-meet closures). Aquatic-center coordinator Matt Richardson explains that much of this area’s public summer programming will happen at Colman; there’ll be a limited schedule at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), focused on those who might be “limited in their ability to access Colman” – seniors, day camps, and lessons for infants/young children. At Colman Pool, which is much larger than Southwest, they’ll focus on “swim lessons for school-age youth, lap swimming, and open format public swimming. The lesson-schedule brochure for both pools is available online (and, we’re told, in print soon).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: West Seattle Bridge reopening expected in September, SDOT announces

4:12 PM: Just announced by SDOT: The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen in September. From the written version of the announcement made during the Community Task Force meeting:. “We expect the West Seattle Bridge to be open to traffic during the week of September 12. Sharing that today...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

READER REPORT: National Trails Day in West Seattle

Last Saturday, our highlight list included a guided hike for National Trails Day. Judy Bentley shares this report, with photos, on how it went, and what’s next:. Forest restoration expert Steve Richmond led 25 hikers on trails through the Puget Creek watershed Saturday, June 4, on National Trails Day. Richmond has lived on Puget Ridge for 60 years and worked to bring the creek and its health to the community’s attention. He has motivated countless work parties spanning several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset sunbreak, photographed by Jan Pendergrass) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:. DISCOVERY SHOP’S BIG SALE: Nonprofit Junction shop benefiting the American Cancer Society has a 50 percent discount storewide sale today and Saturday. Open 10 am-4:30 pm today. (4535 California SW) ‘BUY A...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: About those ‘missing’ West Seattle Bridge markings

We followed up on a discussion that erupted after we published this image from the SDOT camera atop the 27-months-closed West Seattle Bridge:. (SDOT bridge-cam image from Monday morning) Commenters noted the missing bus-lane markings. Though we’ve reported previously that SDOT has said the lane configurations on the bridge will...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

GRADUATION: Congratulations, Summit Atlas Class of 2022!

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle’s only charter school, Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights, has graduated its second class of 12th-graders. A ceremony last night at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center celebrated the 33 members of the Summit Atlas Class of 2022. Student speakers included Maka Yusuf, Steisy Leon, and Wilder Roff:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

LOST CAT: Alki area – June 8, 2022 5:18 pm

Missing cat from the Alki area since 06/07/2022 around 1pm. She is very talkative, curious and friendly. Her cat sister is very sad as is her owner. She is chipped but no tags. She goes by Opal. She is the grey one on the left. Please text me if you see her. 206-669-1219.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BASEBALL BENEFIT: See the Fish Sticks, help local youth!

This is the second weekend of the short summer season for the DubSea Fish Sticks, playing at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. If you’re up for going to tomorrow night’s game, you can buy tickets through a special link and do some good for the youth players of West Seattle Baseball! The Fish Sticks face the Redmond Dudes at 6:05 pm Saturday (June 11th) and you can get those special tickets right now by going here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: Donut fundraiser Friday at Madison Middle School

(Photo courtesy Madison MS PTSA) Outside Madison Middle School, it’ll be a temporary donut shop for a while tomorrow – the Madison PTSA is again selling Krispy Kreme donuts as a fundraiser. They’ll be sold by the dozen between 8:15 am and 9 am, and again 3:45 pm-4:30 pm on Friday (June 10th), $15/dozen, cash preferred. The school is at 3429 45th SW.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Ranger

Our truck was stolen last night from the street in front of our house on 16th Ave SW near South Seattle College. It’s a red 1997 Ford Ranger, with a white canopy with stickers on it. Plates are B19866L, and the police report is 22-146801.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Big response for High Point house fire

WSB June 9, 2022 (7:28 pm) The house was inaccessible (for photography purposes), reports our photographer, because of the thick overgrowth you see in the photo, and the access path was full of firefighters doing their job. So what you see above is what we got. WSL June 9, 2022...
westseattleblog.com

ELECTION 2022: 34th District Democrats’ endorsement decisions

Our area’s largest political group finished its pre-primary endorsements last night, but voting members didn’t have a clear choice in this year’s biggest local race, so that wound up with a dual endorsement: Two Democrats are among the three candidates seeking to succeed State House Rep. Eileen Cody, and after three rounds of voting last night, the 34th DDs had endorsed both of them, Emily Alvarado and Leah Griffin. The group’s rules reauire 60 percent approval for an endorsement, and while Griffin came close — 58% on the first ballot – that wasn’t enough. Two other contested races went to multiple ballots, both Seattle Municipal Court judgeships; Position #7 resulted in a sole endorsement for incumbent Judge Damon Shadid, while Position #3 ended up in a dual endorsement. The 34th DDs also endorsed a slate of candidates on a unanimous vote, pulling out one of those candidates – Leesa Manion, the West Seattleite running for King County Prosecutor – for a standalone vote, also a unanimous endorsement. The online meeting was attended by more than 100 people, with just under 90 voting. The primary election is Tuesday, August 2nd.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS’s six Metro Senior Scholar-Athlete Award winners

The report and photos are from Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Coach Ernest Policarpio:. Every Seattle Public School each year nominates 6 Seniors for their hard work in the classroom and on the athletic field! Congratulations to our 2022 Metro Senior Scholar Athlete Award Winners! It’s a Great day to be a SEAHAWK!!!
SEATTLE, WA

