Mindful Therapy Group opens in Tigard

The Tigard location can connect patients with a vast network of mental health clinicians.

A Pacific Northwest group of mental health clinicians has set up shop in Tigard with its latest location.

Mindful Therapy Group recently moved into only its second Oregon location in a complex at 11740 S.W. 68th Parkway.

That site includes up to 24 therapy offices. But beyond just its physical location in Tigard, Mindful Therapy Group gives patients access to a collaborative network of more than 500 licensed and independent clinicians in both Washington and Oregon.

Mindful's network of therapists cover hundreds of specialty areas, which include depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (also known as ADHD).

"We're proud of the work we do and are thrilled to be expanding our services into Oregon," Derek Crain, Mindful co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "The consistent expansion of our provider network indicates that our mindful approach to supporting licensed clinicians is truly allowing them to do their best work and offer meaningful mental health care to our communities."

In April, Mindful, which was founded in 2011, opened its first Portland-area office in the Sylvan-Highlands neighborhood.

"Mental health issues have exploded since the start of the pandemic and we hope to help fill the demand for real, in-person therapy that helps people live their best lives," said Crain, a licensed independent clinical social worker.

For more information, visit mindfultherapygroup.com.