ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Mindful Therapy Group opens in Tigard

By Ray Pitz
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W46v9_0g3czLVN00 The Tigard location can connect patients with a vast network of mental health clinicians.

A Pacific Northwest group of mental health clinicians has set up shop in Tigard with its latest location.

Mindful Therapy Group recently moved into only its second Oregon location in a complex at 11740 S.W. 68th Parkway.

That site includes up to 24 therapy offices. But beyond just its physical location in Tigard, Mindful Therapy Group gives patients access to a collaborative network of more than 500 licensed and independent clinicians in both Washington and Oregon.

Mindful's network of therapists cover hundreds of specialty areas, which include depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (also known as ADHD).

"We're proud of the work we do and are thrilled to be expanding our services into Oregon," Derek Crain, Mindful co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "The consistent expansion of our provider network indicates that our mindful approach to supporting licensed clinicians is truly allowing them to do their best work and offer meaningful mental health care to our communities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBYZd_0g3czLVN00 In April, Mindful, which was founded in 2011, opened its first Portland-area office in the Sylvan-Highlands neighborhood.

"Mental health issues have exploded since the start of the pandemic and we hope to help fill the demand for real, in-person therapy that helps people live their best lives," said Crain, a licensed independent clinical social worker.

For more information, visit mindfultherapygroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Mindful Therapy Group opens first office in Vancouver

First founded in the Mountlake Terrace area in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Derek and Jessica Crain, Mindful Therapy Group just last month opened their seventh location in Vancouver at 7600 NE 41st St., in Vancouver. “We had heard for a long time that the Vancouver area was looking for more...
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Therapy#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Issues#Mindful Therapy Group
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandobserver.com

‘Put Gun Control on the Ballot’

Passions are running high with shared outrage as massacres involving high-powered guns continue to roil America and deadly gun violence at home and across the country reach record levels. Gun control activists rooted in the black community have joined Lift Every Voice Oregon, a statewide group of interfaith leaders, to...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
kptv.com

Portland school locked down after weapon drawn in fight between adults

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a weapon was pulled during a confrontation between two adults on the Faubion campus, resulting in a lockdown. A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 that police were called and the incident was deescalated. No students were involved and there were...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

These Aren't Presents You'd Want To Get

New neighbors are moving in next door on Corbett’s S.E. Curtis Drive, and Lisa Kinney is worried. She is fairly sure the new arrivals haven’t yet been warned to watch out for the poop-filled shopping bags that appear along their road from time to time, placed every few feet, along the fog line. Even though County health officials are able to scoop up many, others get snatched by passing dogs or smashed by passing cars.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
kptv.com

Bank robbed in Tigard

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police were investigating Wednesday afternoon after a bank was robbed in Tigard. The Tigard Police Department tweeted that the robbery happened at a bank near Southwest Hall and 99 West. No injuries were reported and police didn’t say how much money, if any, the robber took....
TIGARD, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
188
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy