ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lee Carsley full of praise as England Under-21s reach Euro 2023

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4226AC_0g3cw3Ep00

Boss Lee Carsley praised his Young Lions after England Under-21s reached Euro 2023.

Folarin Balogun’s brace and Cameron Archer’s strike sealed a 3-0 win over Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday to book their spot at next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.

The Young Lions cannot be overhauled by the Czech Republic at the top of Group G because of their superior head-to-head record, having beaten them twice.

They are three points clear and have two games left – with the Czech Republic only having one against Andorra on Monday – with England clinching a ninth-straight tournament qualification.

Carsley said: “I said it would be an achievement to qualify and we shouldn’t take it for granted. In the internationals I’ve been part of, as an assistant or a head coach, we’ve never had an easy game so it was important we treated every opposition with maximum respect.

“We have shown different sides to our game, we have shown resilience, that we can score goals and we can control games.

“If you think back to Andorra away (a 1-0 win), which was a massive result for us, there are a lot of positives to take, not just from tonight but the campaign as a whole.

“They have shown a lot of maturity in the way they have approached this camp. You have to bear in mind, half their mates are probably on holiday and I’m sure they’re getting updates but they are committed to playing for England.”

Angel Gomes hit the post early on after a slick moved ended with Ben Johnson crossing for the striker, while the outstanding Anthony Gordon twice tested Bruno Puja.

Joe Bursik almost gifted Albania an opener when he recovered after a miskick to save Arinald Rrapaj’s effort but that was as close as the visitors came.

They managed to frustrate the Young Lions until a minute before the break before self-destructing.

Adolf Selmani’s mistake gifted the ball to Emile Smith Rowe in the area and the Arsenal star crossed for Gunners team-mate Balogun to convert.

There was little sign of a fightback from Albania and England’s second arrived with 24 minutes left when Charlie Cresswell headed back Morgan Gibbs-White’s centre and Balogun nodded in from close range.

Archer then bagged his first under-21s goal with 13 minutes left when he converted Gordon’s cross and Armando Dobra was dismissed soon after, collecting a second booking for another reckless foul on Gordon.

Carsley added: “When a team are so well organised and deep, it’s important not to get frustrated. The frustration can creep in and then you start forcing things.

“We played with a better intensity in the first half than we did in the second but we maybe took our chances in the second half which was crucial.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United and Chelsea are handed a boost in their pursuit of PSV star Ibrahim Sangare, with the £30m-rated midfielder having his 'heart set on a move to England'... but 'Liverpool and Newcastle are also interested'

Manchester United and Chelsea target Ibrahim Sangare reveals he has his heart set on a move to England, according to a source close to the player. According to Sky Sports News, the Ivory Coast international is confident that he will leave Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven to be a Premier League next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Germany vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England and Germany renew their rivalry on Tuesday, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both.Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandThat last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around.The likes of Jarrod Bowen...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Southampton begin search for Fraser Forster replacement and make bid worth up to £10m for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu... who spent last season on loan at local rivals Portsmouth

Southampton have made their move for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with Fraser Forster completing his free transfer switch to Tottenham. Ireland youngster Bazunu has emerged as the south coast club's leading goalkeeper target and they are understood to have lodged an opening offer for the 20-year-old who they are hoping to sign in a deal worth up to £10m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Gavi stars for Spain as Barcelona count the soaring cost of his new contract

It was September 2020 when Ansu Fati, aged 17 years and 311 days, curled a sensational right-footed shot past Ukraine's Andriy Pyatov to become the youngest-ever goal scorer for Spain's national team. It was a record which had stood proudly untouched for 95 years -- since Real Union's Juan Errazquin, a few days off his 19th birthday, hit the net in a 3-0 friendly win over Switzerland in 1925.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

old - LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as PGA Tour suspend LIV players with immediate effect

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway today amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments...
GOLF
ESPN

Ukraine bounce back from World Cup qual. heartbreak with Nations League win over Ireland

Ukraine overcame their World Cup qualification heartbreak by winning their Nations League opener with a nervy 1-0 victory vs. Ireland on Wednesday. Ukraine, beaten by Wales in the World Cup qualifying playoff final on Sunday, were the better side in Dublin and a set-piece goal from midfielder Viktor Tsygankov sealed the three points for the war-torn nation.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Switzerland 0-1 Spain: Pablo Sarabia scores the only goal of the game as Luis Enrique's side pick up first Nations League win to keep pressure on Portugal

An early goal from Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 1-0 win in Switzerland on Thursday, their first victory of this year's UEFA Nations League. Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start but were only able to score once, when Sarabia struck from close range in the 12th minute following a low cross by Marcos Llorente.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angel Gomes
Person
Armando Dobra
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Cameron Archer
Person
Lee Carsley
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Daily Mail

Europe's top clubs 'believe Raheem Sterling is ready to LEAVE Manchester City with Chelsea and Real Madrid weighing up bids' as England star looks to settle his future before the World Cup

Chelsea and Real Madrid are considering an approach for Raheem Sterling and believe he is ready to quit Manchester City, according to reports. The 74-cap England forward won another Premier League title with City last season and played 47 times in all competitions, scoring 17 goals, but has not always been first-choice at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

United Arab Emirates 1-2 Australia: Ajdin Hrustic's dramatic 84th-minute winner keeps Socceroos' World Cup dreams alive as late victory sets up play-off date with Peru for a spot in Qatar

Australia will take on Peru next week for a place at November's World Cup finals after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday in Asia's final eliminator for Qatar 2022. Defender Ali Salmeen deflected Ajdin Hrustic's volley past Khaled Eisa with six minutes remaining at Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Chelsea and Manchester United 'are tracking highly-rated Leicester centre back Wesley Fofana' but the Foxes will demand at least £68m for the Frenchman after his impressive comeback from injury

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation surrounding Wesley Fofana. Leicester's highly-rated centre back, Fofana, has suffered from horrible luck in the past two seasons through injury but returned from his fibula fracture impressively at the back end of the season just gone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Young Lions#Andorra
The Independent

Will football ever have its own LIV Golf? It’s already here

Given the number of football people that are still obsessed with golf, many have naturally been messaging friends on the tour about the LIV controversy. The responses have been as varied as they have been predictable. Some are aghast at golf’s august institutions being ravaged, some think it’s fair enough to take the money. A core of the game’s officials fear something similar again for football, others are sensing more opportunity.Many are describing it as “golf’s European Super League moment”, and it is why the threat of that project is still so pertinent. Its next steps will dictate the future...
UEFA
The Independent

Covid-19 infections in UK show early signs of rise

Covid-19 infections in the UK are no longer falling, with some parts of the country showing early signs of a possible increase, figures show.The rise is likely to have been caused by a jump in infections compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1, along with the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5.It comes as separate figures suggest the recent drop in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 may also have come to a halt.A total of 989,800 people in private households in the UK are estimated to have had the virus in the week ending June 2, up from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Marcus Rashford told to not copy Cristiano Ronaldo in bid to recapture form

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged Marcus Rashford not to try to copy Cristiano Ronaldo.Instead, the Frenchman believes Rashford should take inspiration from some of United’s youngsters in order to revitalise his game.Rashford endured a frustrating season for United, netting just five times and losing his place in the England squad.Having five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo alongside him in the ranks might make the place to seek motivation seem obvious, but Saha would advise the 24-year-old differently.“I think he’s a terrific player, I love him,” Saha told the PA news agency. “I don’t really understand why this happened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Billy Bingham: Former Northern Ireland manager dies aged 90

Former Northern Ireland international and manager Billy Bingham has died aged 90, his family announced on Friday.Bingham, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2006, twice guided Northern Ireland to the World Cup finals, first in 1982 when they famously beat hosts Spain, and again in 1986.Born in East Belfast, Bingham, an outside right, was capped 56 times. He came through the ranks of Glentoran before joining Sunderland in 1950 and going on to have spells with Luton, Everton, whom he later also managed, and Port Vale.In a statement, Bingham’s son David said: “Dad was diagnosed with dementia back in...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Belgium 6-1 Poland: Roberto Martinez's side run riot by scoring FIVE second-half goals after falling behind to Robert Lewandowski's strike, with Leandro Trossard netting twice

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium put their Netherlands nightmare behind them to thump Poland 6-1 in a pulsating Nations League A game at the King Baudouin Stadium on Wednesday. Belgium, coming off a 4-1 home drubbing by their Dutch neighbours on Friday, fell behind when Robert Lewandowski netted...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy