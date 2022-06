On campus football at Mobile’s LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain High Schools is closer than ever before. “We do not anticipate they will be ready to open the season, but we do have a plan in place where we will work to rotate the schools to different (MCPSS) stadiums as we’ve done in the past,” said Rena Philips, director of communication for Mobile County Public Schools.

