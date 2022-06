In the race for Utah County auditor, candidate Rudy Livingston believes experience is key and that his experience makes him the best fit for the position. “I am running for one reason and that’s because I care about our county organization as a whole,” Livingston said. “When I found out our current Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels wasn’t going to run, I just felt like I had to do this because I cannot stand to see the auditor’s office run by anyone who is not professionally trained financially.”

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO