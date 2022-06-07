ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Monkeypox: Arizona reports first presumptive case of virus

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOY8O_0g3cmmSt00

PHOENIX — Arizona has reported its first presumptive case of monkeypox on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services says they have identified Arizona’s first probable monkeypox case following testing that was done through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.

MCDPH says the laboratory came back with “a presumptive positive result.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct a confirmatory test.

“It is important to remember that Monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, MCDPH says per the CDC. About one to three days following the fever, a rash begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

“ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases. It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director according to a news release.

According to KNXV, the best way to prevent monkeypox from spreading is to wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you feel sick.

The investigation is in the early stages. According to KSAZ, this case involves a man in his late 30s. He is currently in isolation and recovering.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

2nd military aircraft crash reported day after 5 killed

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A second military aircraft may have crashed Thursday near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard, authorities said. Naval Air Facility El Centro issued an emergency alert that said the base had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

‘Nomadic religious group’ left Holly Clouse at church as infant, Texas authorities say

HOUSTON — Texas authorities on Thursday shed a little more light on how an infant whose parents were murdered in 1980 made it safely into the arms of an adoptive family. Holly Marie Clouse vanished sometime before Jan. 12, 1981, when the decomposing bodies of her parents, Harold Dean Clouse Jr., 21, and Tina Gail Linn, 17, were found in a wooded area near Houston. Dean Clouse, who was still bound and gagged, had been beaten to death.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
WSB Radio

Governors forming task force to address mass shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The leaders of the National Governors Association said Friday they're forming a bipartisan working group to come up with recommendations to stop mass shootings following the Texas school massacre. Reaching consensus could be a tall order given that the nation's governors have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WSB Radio

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Knxv
WSB Radio

National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — A local district attorney's race in Maine wasn't generating much attention until a political action committee linked to a deep-pocketed liberal donor with international name recognition suddenly took an interest. A super PAC funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist and conspiracy-theory...
PORTLAND, ME
WSB Radio

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSB Radio

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release. Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer,...
NEW LISBON, WI
WSB Radio

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state, pushing aside a Democratic challenge to his nomination papers. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously to allow construction...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

2 rescued from chocolate tank at Mars factory in Pennsylvania

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews rescued two people Thursday after they became trapped in a chocolate tank at an M&M/Mars factory in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. Officials confirmed a rescue mission was underway as of 2:20 p.m. EDT, WHP-TV reported. Lancaster County dispatchers told PennLive.com that two people...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WSB Radio

Pennsylvania teen sentenced for stabbing grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa — A Pennsylvania teen has been sentenced for stabbing his grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in April 2020. WTAJ says Michael Watson, 17, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years in prison for attempted murder plus seven years of probation. Watson was charged as an adult after an expert witness said that he was a threat to public safety.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
74K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy