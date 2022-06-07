ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Commissioners Seek Residents for the Keep Fort Pierce Beautiful Board

cityoffortpierce.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Fort Pierce Commissioners Seek Fort Pierce Residents for the Keep Fort Pierce Beautiful Advisory Committee. Fort Pierce City Commissioners are looking for St. Lucie County residents to serve on the Keep Fort Pierce Beautiful board. The Keep Fort Pierce Beautiful Committee...

www.cityoffortpierce.com

sebastiandaily.com

Schumann Drive Railroad Crossing to Close for 2 Weeks

As part of the ongoing upgrades by Brightline, the railroad crossing at Schumann Drive will be closed from June 16th through June 30th. The City of Sebastian plans to update its electronic message boards at City Hall and Riverview Park a few days before the railroad closure. Please follow signed detour routes.
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

New city resident laments contractor issues

PORT ST. LUCIE – A new resident got the attention of the City Council here May 23 with his convoluted complaint that delays caused by a contractor assigned to build his family’s new home nearly caused them to become homeless. Hogate Circle resident Charles Alexander Caloia told the...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

School District of Palm Beach County looking to fill hundreds of positions

School may be out for the summer, but the School District of Palm Beach County needs teachers before students return in August. There are more than 100 teacher openings in the county right now. The school district is hosting its Grand Hiring Event on June 14 from 9 a.m. to...
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Mayor Jim Hill explains why the annexation is a heated topic

We spoke with Sebastian Mayor Jim Hill on why things got a little heated at the last City Council meeting regarding the annexation. There are 2 Sebastian FL annexation workshops: June 16, 2022 (5:30pm) and June 30, 2022 (11:30am). In this video, Sebastian Mayor Jim Hill discusses last night’s meeting and why it’s essential for the City to annex the Graves Brothers property.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

The Treasure Coast Summer Food Bank and Martin County's Resource Center for Fathers

Fort Pierce - Friday June 10, 2022: This week on 'In Focus' with IRSC Public Media we welcome Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO Judith Cruz. She joins us to talk about their Summer Meals Program and the growing need for the services the food bank provides as rising prices make it more and more difficult for parents to provide nutritious meals for their children.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: HOAs should take care with trees

Re: The Saturday, June 6 article on the removal of trees from the street in Valencia Bay: It's similar to a complaint I had in my community Cascade Lakes on Military Trail — the removal of beautiful, well-developed trees from the streets. The complaint is that the roots of these beautiful trees destroy the sidewalks is not true.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thenewtropic.com

Honoring Samuel: Collecting soil from his lynching site

In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Palm Beach County Remembrance Project Coalition — which includes Spady Cultural Museum Director Charlene Farrington — will host a soil collection ceremony paying homage to a lynching victim who died in 1926. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

11th St Clean Spree "Making Life Beautiful Event"

Join us for a fun & Constructive Community event on June11th @ 8am. We will be staging a Volunteer Making Life Beautiful event with focused. outreach to the Local Community in the Moore s Creek Area. We will be beautifying the Lot @324 N 12th St, off of Moore s...
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian residents want the police to enforce speed limits

Editorial/Opinion – Many residents are asking the Sebastian Police Department to do a better job at enforcing the speed limit, especially on U.S. Highway 1. “What boils my blood is being passed on Main Street in Sebastian! I drive 30 mph. The speed limit. That road is narrow. To pass someone on that road is ludicrous. Had a guy pass me, and when I honked, he slowed down in front of me and then flipped me off,” a Sebastian resident posted on social media.

