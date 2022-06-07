WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 3:33 p.m.-- All shelter-in-place orders have been lifted after an hours-long standoff with police ended peacefully, according to police.

Watsonville Police said the suspect who barricaded himself inside his residence on the 100 block of Kilburn Street had not been arrested because no crime was committed. Police said they found two fake guns and said he never threatened anyone with them.

The initial call was of a man standing outside his property with what appeared to be a rifle, said police.

---

UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 12:53 p.m.-- Watsonville Police said they are currently negotiating with a man who is possibly armed.

Our reporters on the scene say the SWAT team, a K9 unit and BearCat have all been sent out to help with negotiations. Snipers are being pointed at the house and law authorities are waiting to make their move into the residence.

Police are asking people to stay away.

ORIGINAL STORY

Watsonville Police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents living along with parts of Kilburn and Ford Street in Watsonville.

The shelter-in-place includes Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of 5th and Ford Streets.

Police said this is due to police activity in the area and that updates will be provided as they become available.

Residence suspect is in according to neighbors.

We've reached out to Watsonville Police to find out what specific police activity is taking place and are waiting for comment.

The post Watsonville Police standoff ends peacefully with no arrest, 2 fake guns found appeared first on KION546 .