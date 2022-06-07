ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Primetime Hearings: What Democrats Have Planned For January 6th Committee

Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Bret sits down with the Executive Director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, Mo Elleithee,...

Fox News

Alaska primary certification can move forward, state Supreme Court rules

The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Saturday that certification of the state's special primary election for U.S. House can move forward following a legal challenge pertaining to ballot access for visually impaired voters. The court reversed and vacated a lower court order preventing state elections officials from certifying the results of...
Fox News

Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday's special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Fox News

Youngkin hosts Virginia pride events angering some LGBT groups

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, hosted a series of Pride month events, angering several more liberal LGBTQ groups. Youngkin, a former private equity CEO who ran on a conservative platform, namely supporting parental rights for school children, hosted a private Pride reception at the state Capitol in Richmond. All except one member of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board boycotted the event, while the Washington Post reported that the group of openly gay, lesbian and transgender state legislators were not invited.
Fox News

Church's first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
Fox News

Dan Crenshaw: It is difficult to legislate away 'extremely rare and anomalous events' like mass shootings

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, weighed in on the intensified gun debate following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade." DAN CRENSHAW: It's really hard to find a common thread through all of these people… I think most of these mass shooters do not have a father in the home. There is drug use, I think, I need to look at each case specifically to answer that question. But I do think some kind of drug use is a pretty consistent thread as well through all of them, and they're all men, so there's another thing to look at.
Fox News

Alabama man convicted of littering after placing flowers on fiancé's grave

A judge convicted an Alabama man of littering Thursday after he placed a flower box at the foot of his fiancé's grave. The man, Winston Hagans, had placed the flower boxes at one Hannah Ford's grave multiple times following her death in January 2021, one month after the two got engaged, according to WTVM. Judge Jim McLaughlin found Hagans guilty and ordered him to pay a $50 littering fine as well as a $250 court charge.
Fox News

Colorado woman missing for four years found dead, stuffed in manhole at her home

Authorities in Colorado announced that a Grand Junction woman who was missing for the past four years has been found dead at her former home. Sylvia Frens went missing in May 2018 and her daughter contacted authorities. Initially, according to KKCO, authorities smelled a foul odor coming from the bedroom as well as a brown stain that was apparent on the floor. It was tested, but was determined not to have been blood.
