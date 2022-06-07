ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Editor Encounter: June 2022

By Emily Zahurones
farmtalknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Farm Talk editor, Raney Rapp and associate editor, Emily Zahurones as they travel the four-state area...

www.farmtalknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How ‘Julia’ Cooked Up Mouth-Watering Food Scenes and Super-Realistic Kitchens

Click here to read the full article. From the very start, “Julia” producer Chris Keyser decided there wouldn’t be any shortcuts when it came to creating the food scenes for HBO Max’s origin story of the famous TV chef. It had to taste good and look even better to honor the spirit of Julia Child. Production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein and food stylist Christine Tobin threw themselves into making sure all the ingredients were perfectly combined, and the result was a delicious-tasting menu of scenes spotlighting the mouth-watering dishes and the Childs’ enjoyment of eating. HBO Max’s “Julia” has been renewed...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy