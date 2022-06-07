ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Yankees have a monopoly on the extreme

By Sam Chapman
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees are leading the charge in a lot of important categories this season (wins, for instance; that’s an important one). But this year and recent years alike, there is one trait that has perhaps set the Bronx Bombers aside from the competition more than anything else — their propensity to...

www.pinstripealley.com

FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 trades to help them overtake the Mets in the NL East

Trading for these three players could help the Atlanta Braves catch the New York Mets in the National League East. Call the coroner. They made a mistake. The Atlanta Braves need an exhumation. They’ve been red hot in June and are now within spitting distance of the National League East leaders, the New York Mets.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
New York City, NY
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Aroldis Chapman
Luis Severino
Nathan Eovaldi
Gerrit Cole
Gary Sánchez
Giancarlo Stanton
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Anthopoulos talks about where the Braves could potentially add before the trade deadline

The trade deadline is less than two months away, and the Braves once again are poised to be one of the more active teams come the end of July. In an interview with 680 The Fan earlier this week, Alex Anthopoulos even admitted to already making calls to teams about potential trades. Although, he also mentioned how difficult it is for other clubs to pull the trigger and sell their assets this early in the season.
ATLANTA, GA
#Yankees#Baseball Field#Bronx Bombers#Statcast
FanSided

Cubs DFA Clint Frazier right after he badmouthed the Yankees

Clint Frazier made comments about his former team, the New York Yankees, but was DFA’d by the Chicago Cubs just prior to the start of their three-game series. The Chicago Cubs are in the Bronx this weekend to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series. That meant it was outfielder Clint Frazier’s return to Yankee Stadium, who has been rather outspoken about his former team. In fact, he revealed ahead of the series that he “doesn’t miss some of the things” on the Yankees.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants and 3 other major threats to steal Yankees slugger

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge remain far apart in potential contract extension talks. But which teams are the biggest threats to steal him away from New York?. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million before the season, and while that seemed like a decent offer at the time, the AL MVP candidate has since slugged his way into $300 million territory if the offseason were to start today.
MLB
Texas Rangers
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
MLB
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Joey Gallo quote after huge comeback vs Twins proves Yankees have swagger

When even Joey Gallo is projecting confidence with the bat and at the mic, it’s clear the 2022 Yankees might have something special here. Though a wide swath of New Yorkers were distracted by the New York Rangers’ nail-biter Game 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, those who instead opted to watch the Yankees were delivered a roller coaster of emotions, Ryan Ruocco-style.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

