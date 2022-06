WASHINGTON — The evidence was the star witness. In painstaking detail, and with brutal new footage of the attack at the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee began to lay out its case Thursday that the insurrection was planned — and that it was only the most conspicuous component of a sprawling and illegal offensive by then-President Donald Trump to remain in power.

