Development Services to Hold Community Meetings in Each Council District

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Involving the community is a great way to engage, communicate, and discuss important topics with Corpus Christi citizens to ensure the community remains informed.

The City’s Development Services Department will hold community meetings to discuss current projects. The meetings will be held in each of the five Council Districts.

Topics to be discussed will include:

Military Compatibility Area Overlay Districts (MCAOD)

Historic Preservation Plan Update

Master Planning and Impact Fee Study Update

2021 International Code Adoption Update\

STAR Program (Contractor Registration)

Here is the meetings schedule:

District 3, June 8 at 6:00 p.m. - Choke Canyon Room, 2726 Holly Road, 78415

District 4, June 16 at 6:00 p.m. - Ethel Everly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road, 78418

District 2, June 22 at 6:00 p.m. - Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Street, 78404

District 5, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. - Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library, 5930 Brockhampton Street, 78414

District 1, To Be Determined

Media Representatives can contact Public Information Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or GabrielaM@cctexas.com.