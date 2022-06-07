ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn woman missing for over a month after visiting woman she met online

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
 2 days ago
New York Police Department

NEW YORK — TiJae Baker, 23, took a train from New York City to Washington, D.C., on May 1 and has yet to return to home.

Her mother, Toquanna Baker, is desperate to find her daughter. She told ABC News that the details of TiJae Baker’s disappearance have led her to believe she may have been dragged into a human trafficking scheme.

“After this rally, I’m going right back out there, because I’m going to find my daughter,” Toquanna Baker said at a rally Monday, according to New York ABC station WABC.

TiJae is an up-and-coming artist in Brooklyn and a student in her final year of college. She went to D.C. to apparently make posters for a woman she met online, her mother said.

Toquanna Baker said her daughter got off at Washington Union Station and was supposed to return the next day. When she did not, Toquanna Baker filed a police report with the New York Police Department a few days later.

After a few weeks of silence, TiJae Baker called home June 1 and begged to be rescued by her mother. Toquanna Baker immediately traveled to the D.C. area, but has yet to find her daughter. She hasn't spoken to her since.

Toquanna Baker said she fears for her daughter, saying the disappearance is not getting much attention because TiJae is a Black woman.

“I haven’t slept at all,” Toquanna Baker told WABC.

Toquanna Baker said she provided the identity of the girl TiJae Baker went to visit to police.

She is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray shorts and a white top, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD asks that anyone with information on her disappearance or whereabouts call 800-577-TIPS.

