ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Onnie Jemema Lowe Ensor

By Janie McKinney
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Timothy: 4-7: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”. Onnie Jemema Lowe Ensor, 87, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was born March 5, 1935 in Carter County to...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Jack Anderson Chambers

Jack Anderson Chambers, 94, Elizabethton, went to Glory on June 9, 2022 at his home on Jim Elliot Road surrounded by family. Jack was the son of Eliga Scott Chambers and Evelin Blevins Chambers and was born on a cold, snowy day, at home, on Tiger Creek. He attended Hampton Elementary School and after his father’s unexpected death, he left school after the 6th grade to help his mother raise his younger siblings. He worked at North American Rayon (back in the day when they sent a bus, driven by Gene “Hog” Wilson, to Tiger Creek to pick up employees to be transported to work at the plant). He served proudly for his country in Germany as a Corporal for the First U.S. Army Rangers. After his service in the military, he returned to North American Rayon and retired as a security guard at the age of 72. He married the love of his life, Margaret Christine Jones, on September 21, 1956 at Unicoi Methodist Church and they were married for 61 years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 4, 1942 in Bluff City to the late Jay N. and Helen Joey Oliver Bowers. Betty was a homemaker. She attended Zion Baptist Church. She loved to work puzzles and quilt.
elizabethton.com

Ferrell Piper

Ferrell Piper, 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on June 9, 2022 at the James H. Quillen Veteran’s Administration Medical Center under hospice care. He was born in Clinton, Ky. Ferrell was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor in the Tank Corps. After leaving the U.S. Army, he worked for Planters Peanut Company, becoming a manager at different stores across the country. After leaving Planters Peanuts he began his own business in Washington DC, selling a variety of candies and nuts from around the world: The F Street Peanut Shoppe. Because of the store’s success, he sold the business and retired at age 34. He and his wife Shirley shortly thereafter moved to Clinton, Ky., where they would live for the next 33 years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Church Briefs

The Rev. Nathan Jennings will preach at the morning worship service Sunday at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. The service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Potter will preach at the evening service Sunday, which begins at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the services. New...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
elizabethton.com

McQueen: ‘There was not a day that I dreaded to go to work for the City of Elizabethton’

David McQueen wore many hats in his 37 years working for the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. He has worn the hat of janitor, and most recently supervisor of grounds, maintaining more than 130 acres of parkland, two recreational centers, a public pool and 10 city parks. His retirement was recognized on Thursday during the Elizabethton City Council meeting and was honored by having Riverside Park named the David McQueen Riverside Park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Pastor Ken Hauser retires after 40-year ministry at local church

Fellowship Community Church, Watauga, will have a special service Sunday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the 40-year ministry of Pastor Ken Hauser, who is retiring. Following the service a potluck meal will be held. Fellowship Community Church was organized by Pastor Hauser in 1982, and he has been the faithful...
WATAUGA, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

JOHNSON CITY — Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over...
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

River Riders dominate Flyboys to earn series sweep

The Elizabethton River Riders (6-2) got back in the win column in convincing fashion on Thursday night by defeating the Greeneville Flyboys (3-5) by a final score of 11-4. Third baseman Harrison Rodgers went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. The win marked the end...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Cook
elizabethton.com

Pro and Con (sorta) for the ‘Move over Law’

Sunday, June 5, around 1 p.m. Con — sort of: My son was driving us on I-26 going from Johnson City to Kingsport. A policeman had a vehicle pulled off in the emergency lane on the right hand side of the highway, J.C. My other son and his girl...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Schools tap Carpenter as new director of schools

Dr. Brandon Carpenter will be the director of schools for Carter County Schools. Carpenter, who currently is the principal at Hampton Elementary, was selected by an unanimous vote of board members on Thursday. He replaces Dr. Tracy McAbee, who is leaving June 30 for Lewis County. “Dr. Carpenter has been...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Onnie#Unaka High School#Hunter Elementary School#Ladies Vols Basketball
elizabethton.com

ETSU hosting event celebrating Juneteenth

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University will commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, in an on-campus event later this month. The celebration is planned for Friday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Roan Mountain man reports $50,000 stolen from residence

A Roan Mountain man reportedly took $50,000 from his bank account to buy land in South Carolina only to have someone reportedly break in and steal the money. James Enkema of 163 Clarktown Road in Roan Mountain reported the theft to Carter County Sheriff Sgt. Justin Burchfield after Burchfield responded to the call at 11:24 p.m. on June 3.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Jesse Stuart Hampton was arrested on June 1 by CCSO Deputy Christopher Caudill for public intoxication. George Joshua Harrison was arrested on June 1 by CCSO Sgt. Johnathan Blevins on a warrant for failure to appear. Alexander...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Board makes right choice in selecting Carpenter as new school superintendent

The Carter County School Board, in our opinion, made the right choice this weekend in selecting Brandon Carpenter as the superintendent of schools. Carpenter is home-grown and is a product of Carter County schools. He has spent his entire educational career in Carter County, both as a teacher and principal. He is also a coach. Carpenter has proven himself to be a capable leader.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
elizabethton.com

Brews & Tunes hosts J.P. Mathes II & Fiddling Leona

Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host JP Mathes II & Fiddling Leona in downtown Jonesborough on Sunday, June 12. Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza each Sunday evening through September 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City man arrested after attempt to steal bicycle

A Johnson City man was arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Justin Fair of Sylvan Drive in Johnson City was apprehended by the Johnson City Police after officers responded to 907 Forest Avenue in Johnson City at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Fair was charged...
elizabethton.com

County BOE to name director Thursday night

The Carter County Board of Education will be naming a new director during a special called meeting before the June workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Three candidates were interviewed on Monday: Dr. Brandon Carpenter, Dr. Justin Barden and Dr. Lance Myhan. One will replace Dr. Tracy McAbee, who resigns effective June 30 to move to Lewis County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

City Council approves additions, revisions to personnel rules and regulations

The Elizabethton City Council approved recommendations presented by the Personnel Advisory Board to the current personnel rules and regulations. Each of the recommendations were addressed by City Manager Daniel Estes and Angie Lyons, director of human resources for the City of Elizabethton. The first addition was to the Leave Advancement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy