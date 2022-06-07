Utility Types in Typescript - Part 2: Pick, Omit, Record

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO