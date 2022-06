(Missouri Valley, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking witnesses to a fatal boat accident on the Missouri River that happened during the Memorial Day weekend. Investigators are looking for information on what led up to the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha. KETV reports several people were rescued from the 30-foot, red-and-white Scarab boat that sank May 29th. Olsen’s body was recovered from the river four days later.

