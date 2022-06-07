ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking a Closer Look into Google's AlloyDB Architecture for PostgreSQL

 5 days ago
One of the more exciting announcements at Google I/O this year was the preview of AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, a fully-managed, PostgreSQL-compatible database service on Google Cloud. The AlloyDB team made bold claims about their service:. Compared to standard PostgreSQL, AlloyDB is more than 4x faster for transactional workloads, and...

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
Change Data Capture to Accelerate Real-time Analytics

There is nothing new in saying that startups leverage Big Data and AI to develop more innovative business models. As a result, Big Data and AI matters have been ubiquitous in executive and technical forums. But they have often been discussed at such a high level that folks end up missing details on such companies' building blocks.
Here's a Treasure Trove of Programming Languages and Tools that Will Help You With Web3

40+ Valuable Links To Help You Understand Web3 Stack In 2022. Web3 stands for a new decentralized dimension of the Internet. So far, it’s still in its infancy, and no one has seen it fully deployed and functioning yet. However, we already have many prospective projects and solutions that call themselves Web3 related, and we also have some basic understanding of the Web3 stack.
#Google I O#Data Storage#Data Warehouse#Google Cache#Google Cloud
BinaryDonut -UI series #1 ft. variables

Var has been the traditional way of declaring variables in JS but it has got its own drawbacks.. Now let us see the functioning of var in action. function firstFunction() { var a = 10; return function secondFunction() { var b = a + 1; return b; }; } var g = firstFunction(); secondFunction(); // returns '11'
Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
Hacked: MetaMask User Lost US$81,000 In ETH

Jonny Reid shared his experience of stealing encrypted assets in his MetaMask wallet on Twitter. Reid found that 41 ETH in MetaMask were transferred from MetaMask on 18th May. Reid believes that he has a “high level of security awareness’s” But with the help of friends working in cybersecurity, he is still unable to find the hack. The only thing he could do is strengthen security measures since then. Reid also pointed to a previously reported scam, in which scam groups monitor the content of all posts through the Twitter API. Reid said he privately messaged everyone not to click on the link.
How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
Web Technology Trends in 2022: PWAs, Browsers as OS, Cloud Access

Enjoy my new interview where we discuss Google Chrome and its perks as well as the cutting-edge web developments trends to hop on for your next startup. There’s more to web developments than just blockchain, chatbots, voice search and other stuff everybody is chattering about. I had a chance to talk to Uladzimir Yankovich, founder of Manganum, a productivity extension for Chrome. And here’s what else is going on on the web right now.
Check Out Some Cool Cosmos Projects in 2022

With another incredible year behind us, many major milestones reached, and an explosion of innovation throughout the growing Cosmos ecosystem, 2021 was an interstellar year. But launching IBC and completing the Cosmos whitepaper isn’t where our story ends. We’re only at the start of this amazing journey with so many exciting plans on the horizon and plenty of developments already in the pipeline for 2022. Check out the highlights. With another incredible year behind us, many major milestones reached, and an explosion of innovation throughout the growing Cosmos ecosystem, 2021 was an interstellar year. But launching IBC and completing the Cosmos whitepaper isn’t where our story ends. We’re only at the start of this amazing journey with so many exciting plans on the horizon and plenty of developments already in the pipeline for 2022. Check out the highlights.
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.
The 6 Stages of the Software Development Process

The software development lifecycle methodologies (SDLC) or the Systems Development Life Cycle method aids in the design process of the software. It is divided into 6 various steps. Software development typically goes through several stages. These stages are called software development models and are divided into software development life cycles. Each phase is contrived with the assistance of software development experts who are important for every step. A properly set process allows for clear communication between the team and its clients. This removes any possibility of misunderstandings, missed deadlines, or reworks.
Take these Steps To Change Font In WordPress Text Editor

As the World Wide Web has progressed from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 and is now on its way to Web 3.0, it is more critical than ever to establish an impactful, functional website, a vital tool for personal branding. If you start with that base, you won’t need a complex HTML code editor to help you create HTML code that will power your websites and make them seem professional and appealing.
Application Logic for Notifications with Courier Automations

We’re excited to announce a powerful new feature for the Courier platform: Courier Automations. Courier Automations is a toolset that includes both an API and a visual builder that allows anyone to easily configure logic for notification workflows. Need to send a reminder to class attendees 10 minutes before the class starts? Need to page an on-call engineer on multiple channels until they respond? These use cases and more can be achieved quickly and easily with Automations.
How Artificial Intelligence Backs Up eCommerce Businesses to Grow 10X Faster

Artificial Intelligence is becoming one of the most critical technologies in eCommerce. It's being used to solve problems, improve customer experience, and grow businesses. Amazon uses AI to predict what customers are likely to buy and predict what they want, which boosts the growth of online retail in general. The use of AI is now being used in all kinds of industries, from healthcare to finance, from manufacturing to retail. If you are starting an eCommerce business from scratch, stay tuned to know how to make it successful with AI.
Gotta Collect'em All! Mobile Apps and The Race to 5 Stars

Evaluations are critical for any business and getting individuals to write favorable evaluations can be difficult. However, we explore ways with which you can get more reviews for your mobile application. It doesn't matter if you run a B2B or B2C company, a marketing agency or a SaaS firm, an...
What Is Impermanent Loss?

Decentralized Finance—DeFi—is one of blockchain technology's novel financial use cases. It is a developed financial ecosystem that offers conventional financial services without a governing/central authority or intermediaries. Virtually all financial services provided by the traditional system of banking—which reflects Centralized Finance—are available on DeFi with a perk of...
Discover Tech Companies via The Tech Company Brief

Introducing The Tech Company Brief: a free and timely data driven insight into which tech companies are rising and falling in the public consciousness. The Tech Company Brief contains two HackerNoon original data points to measure how the internet is talking more or less about these technology companies: Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest (both detailed below). This data derives from traffic, time on page, and engagement on tech company news pages. Both the Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest Score update once per day, and are based on data points from the previous two weeks. While the live page itself features lists of 100 companies, the The Tech Company Brief email includes just the five weekly company rankings and the top five most trending community interest risers.
