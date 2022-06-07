ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#FoundersConnect: Tomiwa Aladekomo, The Man behind Big Cabal Media (Techcabal & Zikoko)

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big Cabal, which publishes the tech and youth publications, TechCabal and Zikoko. TechCabal provides the reporting, data, and events that will help the world understand the technology and tech business in Africa, while Zikoko creates high-engagement content around culture and what it means to be young in Africa today....

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
SMALL BUSINESS
Hackernoon

Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Official Currency

The Central African Republic approved Bitcoin as legal tender, the second country to do so after El Salvador. Although the reaction has been mixed, this action puts CAR at the forefront of visionary government. In this thread, our community discusses the potential impacts of this action on CAR. The Central...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Digital Media#Media Companies#Big Cabal#Yoy#Heineken Nigeria#Nigerian#Atlantic Records#The Futures Company#Coca Cola#Unilever
HackerNoon

Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy

I have been following the decentralization of the internet since about 2016. After the initial excitement, I started to get disappointed once I noticed some signs of a short-sighted direction. I was particularly fed up with the general belief that our main and only problem in the world is centralized currencies and solving this will change everything.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

What is a Website Blocking Injunction?

The Publishers Association, a UK organization supporting members producing digital and print books, research journals, and educational resources, obtained its first pirate site blocking injunction in 2015. Six years later the group has now been granted an expansion in an effort to restrict access to domains that helped to circumvent the aims of the High Court order. For more than a decade copyright holders of all kinds have approached the UK High Court with applications for website blocking injunctions. Applicants have included entities such as the BPI (representing the major music labels) and the MPA (movies and TV shows). Over time, these groups have expanded to include organizations such as the Premier League and similar live sports broadcasters, who in the main seek to have pirate IPTV-type operations blocked by the countries leading ISPs. In 2015, The Publishers Association, a UK organization supporting members producing digital and print books, research journals and educational resources, broke new ground by becoming the first entity in the UK to use Section 97A of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 to obtain blocking measures.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Marketing
HackerNoon

The Future of NFTs In The Web3 Economy

As the world eagerly explores new ways to shape an exciting future for humanity, blockchain innovation is setting precedence in all sectors of human activity by laying the groundwork for the future of the internet known as Web 3.0. This is pioneering a more inclusive, less biased, decentralized web for all players and users.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start?

With NFT sales soaring last year, the term has gone from being a vague and niche thing that only a few weird coders tossed around to becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the world. To facilitate and profit off of the NFT boom, several NFT marketplaces have sprung up, with some turning people into millionaires overnight. With so many opportunities to explore, investors want to figure out and occupy various niches to spread their influence far and wide in this new and flourishing business.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Why Academic Endowments Need Blockchain

Academic institutions are opaque in their practices, blockchain can bring much needed innovation and transparency to academic charitable giving and scholarhsips. Americans donated over $52 billion dollars to academic institutions in 2021, but where is that money really going? Today, US academic endowments control over $691 billion, however, the majority have limited transparency around fund management and spending. While donors may feel they are contributing to sponsoring students directly, often times their donation is tarnished by high overhead fees and the misuse of funds. Transparency and efficiency are vital for building trust in our institutions. Blockchain bridges these gaps in visibility and demands accountability from endowments.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

Change Data Capture to Accelerate Real-time Analytics

There is nothing new in saying that startups leverage Big Data and AI to develop more innovative business models. As a result, Big Data and AI matters have been ubiquitous in executive and technical forums. But they have often been discussed at such a high level that folks end up missing details on such companies' building blocks.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Cryptosociety 2.0

I think we all started this decentralised/blockchain project thinking we could change the world. It would be free, egalitarian and full of leisure. No more centralised governments or corporate overlords, we would all have a say, all have access to resources and all have money. I think we all started...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter I - No. 2 The Business Class

It has long been recognised, by the business world and by economists alike, that a period of rising prices acts as a stimulus to enterprise and is beneficial to business men. In the first place there is the advantage which is the counterpart of the loss to the investing class which we have just examined. When the value of money falls, it is evident that those persons who have engaged to pay fixed sums of money yearly out of the profits of active business must benefit, since their fixed money outgoings will bear a smaller proportion than formerly to their money turnover. This benefit persists not only during the transitional period of change, but also, so far as old loans are concerned, when prices have settled down at their new and higher level. For example, the farmers throughout Europe, who had raised by mortgage the funds to purchase the land they farmed, now find themselves almost freed from the burden at the expense of the mortgagees.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Hacked: MetaMask User Lost US$81,000 In ETH

Jonny Reid shared his experience of stealing encrypted assets in his MetaMask wallet on Twitter. Reid found that 41 ETH in MetaMask were transferred from MetaMask on 18th May. Reid believes that he has a “high level of security awareness’s” But with the help of friends working in cybersecurity, he is still unable to find the hack. The only thing he could do is strengthen security measures since then. Reid also pointed to a previously reported scam, in which scam groups monitor the content of all posts through the Twitter API. Reid said he privately messaged everyone not to click on the link.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackerNoon

How Artificial Intelligence Backs Up eCommerce Businesses to Grow 10X Faster

Artificial Intelligence is becoming one of the most critical technologies in eCommerce. It's being used to solve problems, improve customer experience, and grow businesses. Amazon uses AI to predict what customers are likely to buy and predict what they want, which boosts the growth of online retail in general. The use of AI is now being used in all kinds of industries, from healthcare to finance, from manufacturing to retail. If you are starting an eCommerce business from scratch, stay tuned to know how to make it successful with AI.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

New Era for Monero Begins With Tail Emission!

This is a huge moment for Monero and the cryptocurrency community as a whole. The Monero (XMR) blockchain was designed with what they call a. Monero block rewards will never drop to zero. Block rewards will gradually drop until tail emission commences at the end of May 2022. At this point, rewards will be fixed at 0.6 XMR per block.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Uniswap's History, In Brief🦄

A mechanical engineer with no prior knowledge of coding get’s fired from his first job and goes on to create one of the most revolutionary decentralized exchanges (DEX) in the history of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. From such humble beginnings to a $4 billion market cap in 2022, and a...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

We’re Building the Lumos Metaverse to Elevate Builder Opportunities in Web3 🚀

We are excited to announce the launch of the Lumos Metaverse for builders to access the right opportunities and flourish in the Web3 space. To bring this to fruition, we successfully raised $1.1 million in seed capital. The seed round was led by Global Web3 venture fund -Delta Blockchain Fund, and funding from leading VCs- Superblock, Next Web Capital, Arcanum Capital, AG Build, Paradigm Shift Capital and multiple eminent angel investors from the Web3 ecosystem.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy