ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

I Live On the Internet: Interview With Bin Nguyen, CEO of Chiheisen Technology

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My full name is Nguyen Huu Bao Trung but you can call me Bin Nguyen for short. I'm the CEO of the startup: Chiheisen Technology, Ltd (chiheisen.tech). Our startup has 2 missions:....

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The people making money from just surfing the internet

The details of what each of us look at online are an incredibly valuable resource. This tracked data helps the likes of Google and Facebook earn billions and billions of dollars a year in advertising revenue, as they use the information to target adverts at us. For example, if you...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

DeFi is Becoming Increasingly Cross-Chain

Interchain Accounts have the power to elevate the Cosmos ecosystem to a whole new level, ramping up interoperability between IBC-enabled chains and bringing composability to Interchain transactions. And they are here!. In this article, we’ll take a look at the latest iteration of the. protocol (IBC), and what this...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Photography#Chiheisen Technology
Hackernoon

Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain

The most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform less diverse peers on profitability. Diversity wins and here are a few trending women in WEB3 leading the way. The blockchain is inherently inclusive. “Permissionless” systems do not require middlemen or gatekeepers to grant access to their services....
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
BITCOIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Vietnam
HackerNoon

Hacked: MetaMask User Lost US$81,000 In ETH

Jonny Reid shared his experience of stealing encrypted assets in his MetaMask wallet on Twitter. Reid found that 41 ETH in MetaMask were transferred from MetaMask on 18th May. Reid believes that he has a “high level of security awareness’s” But with the help of friends working in cybersecurity, he is still unable to find the hack. The only thing he could do is strengthen security measures since then. Reid also pointed to a previously reported scam, in which scam groups monitor the content of all posts through the Twitter API. Reid said he privately messaged everyone not to click on the link.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackerNoon

How Artificial Intelligence Backs Up eCommerce Businesses to Grow 10X Faster

Artificial Intelligence is becoming one of the most critical technologies in eCommerce. It's being used to solve problems, improve customer experience, and grow businesses. Amazon uses AI to predict what customers are likely to buy and predict what they want, which boosts the growth of online retail in general. The use of AI is now being used in all kinds of industries, from healthcare to finance, from manufacturing to retail. If you are starting an eCommerce business from scratch, stay tuned to know how to make it successful with AI.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start?

With NFT sales soaring last year, the term has gone from being a vague and niche thing that only a few weird coders tossed around to becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the world. To facilitate and profit off of the NFT boom, several NFT marketplaces have sprung up, with some turning people into millionaires overnight. With so many opportunities to explore, investors want to figure out and occupy various niches to spread their influence far and wide in this new and flourishing business.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Cryptosociety 2.0

I think we all started this decentralised/blockchain project thinking we could change the world. It would be free, egalitarian and full of leisure. No more centralised governments or corporate overlords, we would all have a say, all have access to resources and all have money. I think we all started...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The 6 Stages of the Software Development Process

The software development lifecycle methodologies (SDLC) or the Systems Development Life Cycle method aids in the design process of the software. It is divided into 6 various steps. Software development typically goes through several stages. These stages are called software development models and are divided into software development life cycles. Each phase is contrived with the assistance of software development experts who are important for every step. A properly set process allows for clear communication between the team and its clients. This removes any possibility of misunderstandings, missed deadlines, or reworks.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy

I have been following the decentralization of the internet since about 2016. After the initial excitement, I started to get disappointed once I noticed some signs of a short-sighted direction. I was particularly fed up with the general belief that our main and only problem in the world is centralized currencies and solving this will change everything.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Why Liquid Staking Benefits the Crypto Ecosystem

Liquid Staking is a way to have the best of both worlds, it’s the innovation that could finally tip the adoption on staking in general. Liquid staking offers the ability to not only stake crypto for validation rewards, it allows owners to continue to use their locked-up assets for investments and yield in other activities. The more the number of stakers in PoS, the fewer the chances of the network failing, the less likely the network will fail. The network is incumbent on the protocol to retain the liquidity that users want to provide it.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Uniswap's History, In Brief🦄

A mechanical engineer with no prior knowledge of coding get’s fired from his first job and goes on to create one of the most revolutionary decentralized exchanges (DEX) in the history of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. From such humble beginnings to a $4 billion market cap in 2022, and a...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy