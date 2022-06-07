ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activism can be joyful. How to work for change and avoid burnout

NPR
 5 days ago

There is no one way to change the world. That's what Karen Walrond realized when she wrote a book about the relationship between joy and activism. Throughout her life, Walrond has marched in parades, given motivational speeches to thousands and gone on humanitarian trips for efforts against HIV and AIDS. "But...

text.npr.org

NPR

How to fight FOMO

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, can derail even the most assured and confident of us. Worrying that we're missing out on new experiences, activities, relationships and even investments can create a crisis out of thin air. These anxiety spirals are super common. And overcoming FOMO is key to being more present in our own lives. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Group aiming to defund disinformation tries to drain Fox News of online advertising

Some online advertisers are surprised to learn where their ads turn up. They buy ads for a product, which are supposed to reach so many eyeballs across the internet, and the ads reach those eyeballs on websites that promote disinformation or conspiracy theories. NPR's Bobby Allyn reports on a nonprofit that wants to expose what's happening.
YOUTUBE
NPR

March for Our Lives? March for Life? How to know the difference between the groups

One group aims to end abortion, and the other to end gun violence. And both of their names sound incredibly similar. March for Life wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, while March for Our Lives is pushing for more gun control legislation. Each group holds rallies across the country, with March for Our Lives protests scheduled to take place Saturday.
PROTESTS
NPR

13 small ways to ditch your phone and live more in the moment

A few weeks ago, right after I finished producing this Life Kit episode on how to take a break from our screens, I passed a mom and her daughter on their way to the park. The mom stopped suddenly. Patting her pockets frantically, she turned to her daughter and said, "Sweetie, we have to go back to the car. I forgot my phone."
TECHNOLOGY
NPR

The novel 'Horse' is the story of an enslaved man grooming a winning thoroughbred

Lexington was one of the most extraordinary athletes of the 19th century. He happened to be a racehorse. The story of his career is the skeleton, if you please, in which Geraldine Brooks hangs her latest novel. It's a human story that takes us from the time of Jarret Lewis, the enslaved young man who becomes his groom, to the racing grounds of old New Orleans and contemporary scholars in Washington, D.C., who resurrect Lexington with a portrait and with his long-abandoned bones, discovered in the attic of the Smithsonian. Geraldine Brooks' new novel is called "Horse." And the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of "March" and other bestsellers joins us now from Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Quirky roadside attractions bring small town pride

For small towns with dwindling populations and shrinking tax bases, luring travelers to stop and spend a few dollars is a matter of survival. Some turn to quirky roadside tourist attractions. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. There's a line in the movie "Vacation." Chevy Chase is driving his family across the country,...
KANSAS STATE
Advocacy
Society
Apple Podcasts
Home & Garden
NPR

Biden aimed to band with South America but some countries were left out of the summit

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: A splashy opening ceremony - President Biden welcomed leaders of the hemisphere to Los Angeles. It was a chance to unveil his vision for the region. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: At this summit, we have an opportunity...
NPR

Opinion: After Jan. 6, what's next for our democracy?

I have covered wars and quite a few murders and other crimes and for that matter civil wars overseas and unrest at home. On January 6, 2021, I watched the coverage of a mob overtaking the U.S. Capitol and have closely covered the aftermath, the impeachment hearings, investigations, accusations and deflections. Still, on Thursday night, my family and I saw the videos and heard the recollection of witnesses before the select congressional committee investigated the insurrection and were once more shaken and teary. To see again American flags, the banner that battle-stained U.S. Marines raised over Iwo Jima and that New York City firefighters raised over the ruins at ground zero, used as weapons against police officers and to hear people who call themselves patriots, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers chant for the vice president to be hanged for fulfilling his elected responsibility - staggering, shocking and chilling.
POLITICS
NPR

COVID testing requirement to fly to the U.S. will be dropped

Travel into the United States gets easier starting this weekend. People will no longer need a negative COVID test before departure for the United States. A senior Biden administration official affirms this change. NPR's Pien Huang joins us now. Good morning. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: How different...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

ADALINE: Hi. I'm Adaline (ph). ANGELA: And I'm Angela (ph). ADALINE: And we're in the Ozark Mountains on the first day of our honeymoon. ANGELA: Enjoying a beautiful mountain rainstorm from the safety of our cabin. ADALINE: This podcast was recorded at... DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:. 1:08 p.m. on June 10,...
POLITICS
NPR

Guatemalan democracy is weakening

There's been a lot of talk about democracy at this weeks Summit of Americas in Los Angeles. Some attendants are alarmed at an increasing deterioration of the rule of law in Guatemala. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. There has been a lot of talk about democracy at this week's Summit of...
POLITICS
NPR

K-pop writer reviews the new BTS album

Journalist and writer Tamar Herman discusses the new songs featured on Proof, the new album from K-pop group BTS. And finally today, the K-pop group BTS has a new album out. It's called "Proof." And like most things the band does, it's already trended on Twitter and has fans buzzing. The album is an anthology comprised of songs spanning the band's nearly decade-long career, but there are also new songs. Tamar Herman writes about K-pop for the South China Morning Post and has a book about the group called "BTS: Blood, Sweat & Tears." We caught up with her to learn a little bit about the new songs on the album.
MUSIC
NPR

'Benediction' illustrates the impact of WWI on Siegfried Sassoon's haunting poetry

Lt. Siegfried Sassoon was a model British officer decorated for his daring and valor in the trenches of World War I, hailed by the soldiers he commanded as Mad Jack for his audacious nighttime raids. He was also a British gentleman who excelled at cricket and poetry. But while on convalescence from the front, Lt. Sassoon added up all the good men he'd seen lose their lives and decided he could no longer support war. He wrote his commanders a letter to say so. He wasn't court martialed but sent to a country hospital for treatment for his shell shock by doctors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Catherine Laidlaw named new Deputy National Editor

In a note to newsroom staff, Chief National Editor, Vickie Walton-James and Deputy National Editor - West, Ammad Omar announced the following:. We're thrilled to announce that Catherine Laidlaw will be joining the National Desk as our new Deputy National Editor for the East, after an exhaustive, nationwide search. Catherine...
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #358: Sunday, June 12

Looking for a little help with your daily word puzzle, or the actual solution to the June 12 (358) Wordle? Openers and follow-ups can be easy—routine, even. But when I need to make a third guess after an unproductive start? Now that's tricky. The phonetic alphabet can help here: BRAVO, DELTA, HOTEL, OSCAR, and TANGO are all decent enough words in a pinch, and at the very least help me keep the ball rolling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

