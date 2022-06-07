ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas hairstylist reacts to Austin passing CROWN Act

AUSTIN, Texas - Shenneka Peterson is a hairstylist. She loves what she does, and she loves changing her own hairstyle from time to time. "I do anything from braids, passion twists, regular twists, anything that is a protective style, all-natural hair. I have relaxed clients as well," said Peterson. She...
Fort Worth Weekly

Welcome to Dystopian Texas

I keep two copper pipes on my chest of drawers. The plumber gave them to me after replacing them six weeks after they froze and burst last February. I keep them so I’ll never forget how the Republicans in Austin don’t care about average Texans like you and me. They deserve full blame for ERCOT’s sucky status quo that benefits the wealthy few but that left most of us freezing inside our homes last year. If we’d been connected to an electrical grid outside of Texas like El Paso, most of us wouldn’t have faced the long blackouts, frozen water pipes, and interminable hassles with contractors and insurance companies.
Austonia

San Francisco district attorney ousted, drawing eyes to Austin's José Garza

Chesa Boudin and José Garza share the rare handle of “progressive prosecutor”—Boudin in San Francisco and Garza in Austin. Former public defender Boudin was voted out by nearly 60% of voters on Tuesday, after being elected by a slim margin in 2019 with a platform of police reform, criminal justice reform and addressing racial inequality. His opponents argue his policies threaten public safety.
fox7austin.com

Austin becomes first city in Texas to pass CROWN Act

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is now the first city in Texas to pass the CROWN Act to help eliminate hair discrimination across the country. The Austin City Council approved implementing the Austin CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair". The act means amending...
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Housing and the Mayor’s Race

The City Council election cycle has barely begun in earnest and the filing deadline is still two months away, but state Rep. Celia Israel has jumped to the front of the mayoral race as far as actual campaigning is concerned. Last week, Israel – likely to be the major contender most amenable to Austin's left – sought first-mover advantage as the mayoral aspirants debate solutions to the city's biggest problem. "The interests of a powerful few fostered a fundamental misunderstanding of the needs of our city, and have created a historic housing crisis," she writes on her website to introduce her "Home for All" proposals. "The housing shortage is pricing the workforce we depend on the most out of the city limits. We need to keep Austin affordable for teachers, nurses, public service workers, childcare providers, artists, retail service employees and more."
KBAT 99.9

U.S. Marshals Issue $5,000 Reward for Texas Woman Wanted for Murder

It was about a month ago when we first hear the tragic details of a love triangle gone wrong in Austin, Texas with one woman suspected of murder. As soon as we heard that the U.S. Marshals were going to get involved with this case most people assumed the woman suspected in this crime would be captured quickly but that has not been the case. Now the U.S. Marshals have gone to social media to spread the word that there is now a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help track down Kaitlin Marie Armstrong.
San Antonio Current

Planet K owner sues Austin suburb over its ban on head shops

The owner of Texas smoke-shop chain Planet K Gift has sued the Austin suburb of Cedar Park in federal court, alleging officials there are unfairly wielding a city ban on head shops against it. In the suit, Planet K owner Michael Kleinman accuses the city of trying to force the...
fox7austin.com

CDC upgrades Travis County's COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium

AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded Travis County’s COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium on Thursday. New case totals reached the threshold necessary to trigger additional preventive measures. Upgraded Risk-Based Guidelines include masking in many circumstances. "We’re seeing steady increases in case...
KXAN

Round Rock teenager to be honored for helping during March tornado

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Round Rock will honor the high school student whose valiant actions helped others during the March tornado outbreak. At Thursday’s city council meeting, council members will consider giving the Mayor’s Special Recognition Award to James Watson. The then-Success High School student and Walmart employee helped guide customers into the store.
fox7austin.com

Three RVs destroyed after fire in eastern Travis County

WEBBERVILLE, Texas - Firefighters put out a blaze in an RV park on Webberwood Way off of FM 969 in eastern Travis County. Travis County ESD 12 said it started with an RV, used for storage, caught on fire. Then it spread to two other RVs, destroying all three. "As...
