Vero Beach, FL

Christine Hughes of Dale Sorensen Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 1722 Club Drive in Vero Beach, FL For $2.4M

luxuryrealestate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Dale Sorensen Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 1722 Club Drive located in Vero Beach, FL for $2.4 million. Christine Hughes represented both the buyer and the seller in this transaction....

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Vero Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Vero Beach, FL
Business
Vero Beach, FL
Real Estate
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is starting off the weekend with extra cash in their pocket. The Florida Lottery says someone picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket on Thursday worth more than $58,000. The lucky person bought the ticket at the Publix store on Southern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
franchising.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Seven Units to Florida with Signed Deal in Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Seasoned Multi-Unit Operators Ink Agreement with Nashville Hot Chicken Concept to Open Locations in Area. June 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Cluck Beach LLC, that is owned by Rob Shawger, Matt Abdoo and Blair Bitove, to open seven locations throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties in Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s almost like it’s out of Mad Max’: Delray Beach trying to combat surge in dirt bikes and loud engine revving

Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Person
Lilly Pulitzer
soulofmiami.org

Larry’s Ice Cream’s Super-Sized, NJ-Boardwalk-Inspired Comfort Foods and Super-Cool Desserts Are Blazing a Trends-Packed Trail to Boca Raton 6/13/22

Boca Raton, Florida—June 8, 2022–Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boca Raton Announces Fabulous Fourth Celebration

The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will host a Fabulous Fourth Celebration on Monday, July 4, at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Mamma Mia Bistro opens in Wilton Manors; Boca’s Pie House closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mamma Mia Bistro, Wilton Manors Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the first U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
iheart.com

The Best Private Golf Courses In Florida Include 6 In Palm Beach

Palm Beach County is home to six of the Top 20 Best Private Courses according to Golfweek's 2022 state-by-state rankings. The list includes the number one private course in Florida, Juno Beach's exclusive Seminole Golf Club, which also ranks 12th in the nation on Golfweek's "Classic" category. It notes that the course was built prior to 1960.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

The Treasure Coast Summer Food Bank and Martin County's Resource Center for Fathers

Fort Pierce - Friday June 10, 2022: This week on 'In Focus' with IRSC Public Media we welcome Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO Judith Cruz. She joins us to talk about their Summer Meals Program and the growing need for the services the food bank provides as rising prices make it more and more difficult for parents to provide nutritious meals for their children.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BOCANEWSNOW

SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York

Our New Feature, Seriously Boca, Highlights Woman Complaining On Social About Heat, Thunderstorms. ”I HAD NO IDEA IT WAS SO HOT ALL YEAR ROUND!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who relocated from New York to Boca Raton is finding it very difficult […] The article SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Concert Review: Tears for Fears, Garbage in West Palm Beach

The storm clouds finally, mercifully departed for a few hours Thursday night, leaving an idyllic, balmy breeze in their wake. It was the perfect atmosphere to absorb one of the 1980s’ defining duos back in fine fettle and supporting their best work in more than 30 years. In fact,...

