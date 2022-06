St. AGATHA, Maine — The top-ranked Wisdom Pioneer baseball team escaped with a 12-11 victory over No. 9 Southern Aroostook Thursday in a Class D North quarterfinal game. With the victory, No. 1 Wisdom (11-3) advances to the Class D North semifinals where the Pioneers will host the winner of No. 4 Machias versus No. 5 Woodland Saturday at 2 p.m. Southern Aroostook ends its season with an 8-8 overall record.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO