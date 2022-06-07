NorthWestern Energy’s new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station Ribbon cutting

Huron, SD – In the early morning of October 31, 2020, a fire tragically destroyed the Open Class Beef Complex; a 96,000 square foot building that held nearly 50 years of memories for many in the Huron community and across the entire state of South Dakota. Out of the ashes opportunity arose for the South Dakota State Fairgrounds to rebuild a multipurpose complex hosting livestock and equestrian shows, concerts, and events for all kinds. This new facility will draw audiences statewide together to celebrate youth, community, and the agricultural industry. Through that vision, The Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) was born. Butler Machinery Company and Butler Ag Equipment are proud to support South Dakota with a pledge of $500,000 towards the South Dakota State Fairgrounds DEX project. This 150,000 square-foot facility will seat up to 5,000 people and house two full-sized equestrian arenas, or 1,700 plus cattle stalls. With the extreme changes of weather, the facility will be heated making events accessible year-round. The building is projected to be completed July 2023.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO