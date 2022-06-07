ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

NorthWestern Energy’s new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station Ribbon cutting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthWestern Energy commissioned the new 58-megawatt natural gas-fired electric Bob Glanzer Generating Station near Huron. S.D. Monday, which provides flexible, on-demand energy generation to reliably serve our South Dakota customers with affordable energy. Northwestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe gave credit to getting the project completed. CEO Bob Rowe and...

Butler Machinery Pledges $500K in Support of the Dakota Events CompleX in Huron, SD

Huron, SD – In the early morning of October 31, 2020, a fire tragically destroyed the Open Class Beef Complex; a 96,000 square foot building that held nearly 50 years of memories for many in the Huron community and across the entire state of South Dakota. Out of the ashes opportunity arose for the South Dakota State Fairgrounds to rebuild a multipurpose complex hosting livestock and equestrian shows, concerts, and events for all kinds. This new facility will draw audiences statewide together to celebrate youth, community, and the agricultural industry. Through that vision, The Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) was born. Butler Machinery Company and Butler Ag Equipment are proud to support South Dakota with a pledge of $500,000 towards the South Dakota State Fairgrounds DEX project. This 150,000 square-foot facility will seat up to 5,000 people and house two full-sized equestrian arenas, or 1,700 plus cattle stalls. With the extreme changes of weather, the facility will be heated making events accessible year-round. The building is projected to be completed July 2023.
HURON, SD
performance-radio.com

RIEGER REMINDS SUMP PUMP USERS TO DIRECT THEM TO THE GUTTERS

Huron Water-Sewer superintendent Rob Rieger made another plea before the city commission Monday night referencing sump pumps. After April 1st a city ordinance directs any sump pumps in the city be switched to discharge outside towards the street and clear from the sanitary sewer. Rieger gives an example of the...
HURON, SD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Proposed Sioux Falls meatpacking plant faces petition challenge

A producer-owned hog processor says its new slaughterhouse proposed for Sioux Falls would help mitigate some of the state's recent pork supply chain issues. But a ballot measure allowing Sioux Falls voters to decide if they want another hog processing plant in city limits is expected to make its way onto the city's November ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP state convention dealing with ‘fake registrations’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Republicans will be gathering for their state convention in less than two weeks. Ahead of the event, which will be held in Watertown, officials say fake accounts are registering to attend. On the event’s website, the standard delegate for Saturday Floor Access is charging $1 and the ticket provides insight to the issue.
WATERTOWN, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Six Best Lakes for Fishing

Our friends over at Dakota News Now in the Severe Weather Center say this weekend is actually going to be nice for a change. A partly cloudy sky is forecasted with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area through Sunday. If you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in a month, an aircraft has had issues landing at the Sioux Falls airport. The latest incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier. A small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway into the grass.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Regrowing a Farmers Market

Whether it is the fresh produce, baked goods, flowers or other local wares, there is just something about a farmer’s market that is a natural draw. After years without one, or even the one grower — Hobbie Farms, that was a delicious and appreciated constant in and around the Flandreau community for years, a small group of community members are working to reintroduce a new market into the community.
FLANDREAU, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings girl finds tracer in car

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of her car. This happened as her dad was looking at her car. “The car was at my house, my dad was working on it, we had...
BROOKINGS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Locals Rave These Are The ‘Best Pancakes’ In Sioux Falls

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It helps you start your day and prepare your mind for the office. Arguably one of the best breakfast foods to eat is pancakes!. Pancakes with blueberries or chocolate chips can make your day that much sweeter! In fact, there’s a type of pancake for everyone to enjoy! But where can you find the best pancakes in Sioux Falls? According to new local reviews, one establishment stands out from the rest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings School Bond issue passes; Reed, Heermann and DeGroot win

The Brookings School District bond for major work at Hillcrest and Medary Elementary Schools easily passes Tuesday with 3,302 yes votes and 1,451 no votes — that’s 69-percent in favor. In the District 7 Senate republican primary, Tim Reed wins with 1,446 votes over Julie Erickson’s 957 votes....
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City update with Mayor Paul TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the start of a second term, and what’s going on in the city. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dailynurse.com

CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant)

Patients lean on them every day, and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) contribute so much to the nursing field—yet they rarely seem to receive the credit they truly deserve. Even when writing this story, autocorrect kept changing CNA to CAN [Microsoft Spelling Checker, are you listening? –editor], and this seems an ironic reminder of the way CNAs can be overlooked.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

