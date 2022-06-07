PayPal allows transfer of crypto to external wallets
By Reuters
kitco.com
5 days ago
June 7 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) said on Tuesday it will now allow users to transfer cryptocurrencies including bitcoin to external wallets, nearly two years after the fintech giant opened up its platform...
(Kitco News) The U.S. dollar will inevitably come to a clash with crypto for the reserve currency status, said Chess Grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador Garry Kasparov. Kasparov sees the U.S. dollar losing its reserve currency status with time as more people embrace crypto for its independence. He spoke at the Consensus 2022 conference being held in Austin this week.
(Kitco News) It is vital to start figuring out which cryptocurrencies are commodities and which are securities, said Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam, pointing to the biggest division between the CFTC and the SEC oversight purviews when it comes to crypto. Behnam has outlined how the CFTC...
(Kitco News) The crypto space saw another sudden crash over the weekend as Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses, eroding future price outlooks. Bitcoin was below $28,000 on Sunday, down 6% during the last week. And Ethereum witnessed even bigger losses, touching a low of $1,433 — the lowest level in about a year and a half — and now trading down 15.6% on the week.
Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and one of the richest people in the world, attended the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday. He added that at least about a billion dollars should be allocated globally as part of preventive measures and preparations for the next pandemic. “I have to say, given...
(Kitco News) The crypto space won't see a break in the bear market until the Federal Reserve is forced to pause its aggressive rate hike cycle that is meant to bring inflation under control, said Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital. "Bitcoin and crypto won't trade well until...
On a higher timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish trend against the move up from $28,800.I warned the selloff should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355—we have seen $44,005 of this. We held exhaustion on a bullish correction of the move down at $59,545 and rolled over $34,195.We have come off $25,655 from the $51,005 close.
A Google employee has reportedly been put on leave after claiming a computer chatbot he was working on had become sentient.

Engineer Blake Lemoine said he was placed on leave last week after publishing transcripts between himself and the company's LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications) chatbot, The Washington Post reports. The chatbot, he said, thinks and feels like a human child.

"If I didn't know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I'd think it was a 7-year-old, 9-year-old kid that happens to know physics," Lemoine, 41, told The Post, adding that the bot talked about its rights and personhood, and changed his mind about Isaac Asimov's third law of robotics.

Lemoine presented evidence to Google that the bot was sentient, but his claims were refuted by Google Vice President Blaise Aguera y Arcas and Jen Gennai, head of responsible innovation for the company. Lemoine then went public, according to The Post.

Google ethicistic and technologists "have reviewed Blake's concerns per our AI principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims," a company spokesperson told The Post." He was told that there was no evidence that LaMDA was sentient (and lots of evidence against it)."

Blake was placed on leave for violating Google's confidentiality policy, The Post reported.
As the cost of living increases, thousands of households are struggling to keep their heads above water. Discount retailers can massively help, especially with bulk buys on tinned foods or household products. Wholesalers Costco offers savings on foods, furniture, household goods as well as a plethora of other items. However,...
