In his 19th MLB season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina recorded the first strikeout of his career. The St. Louis Cardinals entered Wednesday, June 8 looking to avenge their 4-2 tenth-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The thing is, the Cardinals were blown out by the AL East team, as they trailed 11-3 in the eighth inning. That meant St. Louis entered “position player pitching” territory.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO