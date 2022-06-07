Kiddie Health Pediatrics celebrates 15th anniversary

Kiddie Health Pediatrics, a medical practice based in Rosedale primarily serving infants, children and adolescents, has reached its 15-year milestone.

Since its opening in 2007, the clinic has served residents and families of the Rosedale, Middle River, Essex and White Marsh communities through offering a variety of preventative care services, including vaccinations, immunizations and wellness exams. The business also offers diagnostics for acute symptoms, such as ear infections, strep throat and flu, colds and other illnesses.

In the decade and a half that Kiddie Health Pediatrics has operated, it has grown exponentially, Melanie Garcia said. Located on the second floor of a medical complex at 1232 Race Road in Rosedale, Kiddie Health Pediatrics has two offices with eight examining rooms to “accommodate a rapidly growing practice,” she said.

“It’s really a privilege, and we are very honored to serve the community,” said Garcia, who co-owns the business with her husband, Larry Garcia.

“We are continuing to be accessible and available to them… we are facing one of the most challenging times with the pandemic, but we still are moving on.”

The Garcias, along with their 10-member staff, found ways to sustain through the height of the pandemic and are highly optimistic about the business’s future.

“It’s a milestone for us,” Larry Garcia said. “I’m hoping there are 15 more years to come to serve the community.”

Kiddie Health Pediatrics will soon hold a celebratory lunch for staff members at Sunset Cove in Middle River, according to Larry Garcia.

“We’ve been busy; it’s a good place to work. Lots of good patients and good staff,” said Megan Kretzchmar, a pediatric nurse practitioner with the practice.

“I think it’s just going to keep getting bigger. We keep getting new patients all the time. Hopefully we’re not going anywhere for a long time.”