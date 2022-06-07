ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Kiddie Health Pediatrics celebrates 15th anniversary

By By Demetrius Dillard
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 5 days ago

Kiddie Health Pediatrics, a medical practice based in Rosedale primarily serving infants, children and adolescents, has reached its 15-year milestone.

Since its opening in 2007, the clinic has served residents and families of the Rosedale, Middle River, Essex and White Marsh communities through offering a variety of preventative care services, including vaccinations, immunizations and wellness exams. The business also offers diagnostics for acute symptoms, such as ear infections, strep throat and flu, colds and other illnesses.

In the decade and a half that Kiddie Health Pediatrics has operated, it has grown exponentially, Melanie Garcia said. Located on the second floor of a medical complex at 1232 Race Road in Rosedale, Kiddie Health Pediatrics has two offices with eight examining rooms to “accommodate a rapidly growing practice,” she said.

“It’s really a privilege, and we are very honored to serve the community,” said Garcia, who co-owns the business with her husband, Larry Garcia.

“We are continuing to be accessible and available to them… we are facing one of the most challenging times with the pandemic, but we still are moving on.”

The Garcias, along with their 10-member staff, found ways to sustain through the height of the pandemic and are highly optimistic about the business’s future.

“It’s a milestone for us,” Larry Garcia said. “I’m hoping there are 15 more years to come to serve the community.”

Kiddie Health Pediatrics will soon hold a celebratory lunch for staff members at Sunset Cove in Middle River, according to Larry Garcia.

“We’ve been busy; it’s a good place to work. Lots of good patients and good staff,” said Megan Kretzchmar, a pediatric nurse practitioner with the practice.

“I think it’s just going to keep getting bigger. We keep getting new patients all the time. Hopefully we’re not going anywhere for a long time.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Marsh, MD
City
Middle River, MD
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
City
Rosedale, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiddie Health Pediatrics#Essex
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Avenue News

The Avenue News

Essex, MD
157
Followers
89
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Essex and the surrounding markets since 1974

 https://www.avenuenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy