Atlanta, GA

Microsoft Garage opens in Atlanta as a hub for tech talent and community growth driving innovation and inspiration

By Meixia Huang
Lumia UK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Microsoft Garage celebrates a new location at Microsoft’s Atlantic Yards campus to drive experimentation, innovation, and inspiration at Microsoft and in the vibrant city of Atlanta. Atlanta’s skilled workforce is driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, providing an ideal landscape for international and local enterprises to establish a...

www.microsoft.com

Lifewnikk

Atlanta, Ga Best Rated Hair Salons

Stylists from across the country have migrated to Atlanta, Ga., because of its high demand for unique and talented stylists. If you are someone who loves to rock the natural style, someone who enjoys protective hairstyles such as braids, or if you are someone who is into a pop of color, you can find it here. Convenience also plays a role in the fact that stylists are no longer overbooking and have made booking appointments online simple and quick.
CBS 46

$6.5 billion worth of investments planned for downtown Atlanta over 5 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Downtown officials shared a new investment map that outlined $6.5 billion going towards south downtown over the next five years. “This investment is really bringing retail. It’s bringing restaurants. It’s bringing better public and green space for folks to enjoy on their lunch break or in between meetings,” said Alena Green, Director of Economic Development Central Atlanta Progress.
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
getnews.info

The Travel Nurse Duo Taking the World of Aesthetics and Wellness by Storm While Bridging the Diversity Gap

The medical spa is providing modern treatments and utilizing up-to-date technologies to restore the confidence and self-esteem of their clients. More people are realizing the importance of all-round wellness as a key to living healthier and longer lives, where high-priced surgical operations are not required to maintain one’s beauty. In recent times, medical spas have begun to spring up in the country to meet this gap, serving as the bridge between minimally invasive medical treatments and long-lasting results.
CBS 46

Summer camps suffer major staffing shortages

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Major staffing shortages are putting parents who rely on summer camp programs for their kids in a bind. You’re seeing it in industries across the board - from fast food to corporate America – job openings, but not enough workers to fill positions. “There’s...
AccessAtlanta

5 super swanky nail spas in Atlanta

Now more than ever it’s important to carve out some “me” time where you can enjoy a bit of pampering. One of the best ways to do just that is with a relaxing manicure and pedicure. Because your time already is tight, we’ve put together a roundup...
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
AccessAtlanta

Our favorite family-friendly brunches in metro Atlanta

Brunch doesn’t have to just be about bottomless mimosas and gossiping with the girls - the right spot can be a great family friendly weekend outing, too. We’ve rounded up five of our favorite kid-friendly brunches around metro Atlanta for you to try. We searched for our favorites - from places with plenty of games to entertain tykes who are more focused on fun than food to some treats to delight budding gourmands. Does your kid have a favorite brunch place? Send us tips at news@accessatlanta.com and we’ll check it out!
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta celebrates restoration of African American Burial Grounds at Oakland Cemetery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — As we head toward the Juneteenth holiday, the City of Atlanta is celebrating the first large-scale restoration of the African American Burial Grounds at Historic Oakland Cemetery in more than a century. Officials held a ceremony on June 10, 2022, celebrating the restored grounds where enslaved, free, prominent and every day African Americans are laid to rest. The Historic Oakland Foundation and City of Atlanta have completed the restoration after five years of hard work and raising $600,000 according to Dr. Richard Harker, the foundation’s executive director. “This section has so much rich history, and...
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
internewscast.com

What Is The Latto Net Worth? Also Know The Career And Early Life !

Latto Net Worth : Latto is an American rapper who has a total assets of $2 million. Latto previously accomplished acknowledgment in 2016 for winning the debut time of the unscripted tv show “The Rap Game.” after three years, she had her standard leap forward with her hit single “Bitch from da Souf.” Since then, Latto has had further accomplishment with so much singles as “Muwop,” from her presentation studio collection “Sovereign of Da Souf,” and “Enormous Energy,” from her subsequent collection.
CBS 46

Look Up Atlanta: Best places to watch the show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park!. This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city. And look up you may, so we want to share the best spots around Atlanta to catch this unforgettable display of lights.
iheart.com

Atlanta is One of the Best Cities to Get Married In!

Now that we are in June, a lot of people are probably spending their weekends watching someone get married. And while folks can get married anywhere, it turns out some cities are better than others if you want to get married, and stay that way. The lawn care company LawnStarter...
