Fort Collins, CO

Linden Street Renovations Underway: See What It Will Look Like

By Dave Jensen
 2 days ago
If you've ventured into Old Town Fort Collins recently you've seen how the city has Linden nearly completely torn up. In the end, the street will look the same, but different. Just north of Old Town Square is Linden Street which, from Walnut, leads all the way out to Vine Drive,...

Power 102.9 NoCo

How Long Will Phase One Of Construction On CO Highway 392 Take?

Construction projects on and around Northern Colorado roads seem never-ending... and if you thought there was an end in sight, think again. On Tuesday, June 7, road work officially began on Colorado Highway 392; a half-mile stretch of the road located in the western part of Windsor, CO is set to be widened during the project, in an effort to keep road traffic flowing efficiently.
WINDSOR, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Any Future Gun Sales In Greenwood Village Homes Now Banned

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greenwood Village City Council voted 5 to 3 to ban commercial gun sales in residential areas going forward. It comes after residents filed a petition when they discovered a gun shop operating out of a home. Jason Pratt’s home in the Orchard Hills neighborhood in Greenwood Village is also his business: Tomcat Tactical Firearms & Training. Some residents expressed concern when they learned of its existence. While some wanted the business moved out of the neighborhood and into a commercial area the actions taken Monday night will not impact his shop or those already operating.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
#Design#New Aesthetic#Urban Construction#Vine Drive#Russell Mills Studios
Axios Denver

4 new restaurants opening in Denver and one 88-year-old institution closing

Denver's food scene evolves by the day with new starts and unfortunate stops.What to know: Here's the latest to help guide your culinary adventures.OpeningsYuan Wonton and Pho King Rapidos — two of Denver's most popular food trucks — are collaborating with Sweets and Sourdough to open a brick-and-mortar location this summer. The exact address is still not disclosed.Lucina opened on Kearney Street in Park Hill in May offering Latin American dishes such as mojo pork chops and salty-sweet fried plantains.The owners — Diego Coconati, Michelle Nguyen and Erasmo Casiano — are partners at the ​​Create Cooking School at Stanley Marketplace.Street...
DENVER, CO
Kristen Walters

Popular Colorado restaurant closes after 88 years in business

A popular Colorado restaurant that has been serving hungry patrons since the Great Depression will be closing its doors later this month. Founded in 1934, the Bonnie Brae Tavern was a popular restaurant in Colorado for 88 years. However, it will be closing its doors later this month. Ricky Dire, who owns the restaurant with his cousin Michael, said its last day open will be June 25, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
