County Commissioners want to see the emails

Like many of you I have watched with great concern as a disturbing brand of politics has taking over our national discourse. The misinformation, the division, the denial of science, the blame and intolerance, politics has become about creating problems and keeping a population enraged. In the last few years this trend has spread to our state government, our local governments, and into our schools. The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face New Hampshire, and not distracted by these hyper-partisan national wedge issues. We have a housing crisis to solve, an opioid epidemic to confront, and an economy that needs to be moved forward for the benefit of everyone. We need to take a stand against the damage being done to our democracy. We need to protect our voting rights and not let misinformation about the 2020 election be used to undermine our right to free and fair elections. We need to make sure our public school system is well funded and set up for success. We cannot let our school funding be diverted to private schools to benefit the upper class while working class children get left behind. We cannot allow teachers to be put on the front lines of a manufactured culture war. Democracy and education are under attack. This isn’t something that is happening elsewhere, it’s happening right here, and it’s time to stand up and fight back. I’m tired of the politics of problems, and I think the people of Laconia are too. It’s time for solutions. That is why I decided to run for state representative for Belknap District 5. I think the people of New Hampshire, and especially the people of Laconia deserve better than partisan extremism.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO