Belknap County, NH

County Commissioners want to see the emails

By JON DECKER, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — The lion's share of the county delegation's $50,000 legal bill will remain unpaid so long as emails between the law firm and two key delegation members are kept secret. That was the unanimous decision of County Commission on Monday night. Taking up the matter after fervent...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

laconiadailysun.com

Eric Hoffman: People of Laconia deserve better than partisan extremism

Like many of you I have watched with great concern as a disturbing brand of politics has taking over our national discourse. The misinformation, the division, the denial of science, the blame and intolerance, politics has become about creating problems and keeping a population enraged. In the last few years this trend has spread to our state government, our local governments, and into our schools. The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face New Hampshire, and not distracted by these hyper-partisan national wedge issues. We have a housing crisis to solve, an opioid epidemic to confront, and an economy that needs to be moved forward for the benefit of everyone. We need to take a stand against the damage being done to our democracy. We need to protect our voting rights and not let misinformation about the 2020 election be used to undermine our right to free and fair elections. We need to make sure our public school system is well funded and set up for success. We cannot let our school funding be diverted to private schools to benefit the upper class while working class children get left behind. We cannot allow teachers to be put on the front lines of a manufactured culture war. Democracy and education are under attack. This isn’t something that is happening elsewhere, it’s happening right here, and it’s time to stand up and fight back. I’m tired of the politics of problems, and I think the people of Laconia are too. It’s time for solutions. That is why I decided to run for state representative for Belknap District 5. I think the people of New Hampshire, and especially the people of Laconia deserve better than partisan extremism.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

The HUB Working Group to hold 'HUB Ambassador' meeting

MOULTONBOROUGH — The HUB Working Group will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moultonborough Library program room. This meeting is for those who would like to help with tasks associated with gathering information on The HUB to provide as complete a proposal as possible to the town at the 2023 Town Meeting. “We have been approached by numerous individuals asking how they could help with The HUB project, so we decided to hold this meeting to gather people who have reached out, as well as anyone else who would like to help with bringing The HUB Community, Activity & Aquatic Centre to Moultonborough,” says Mark Borrin, one of the leaders of The HUB Working Group. One of the main tasks that the group needs help with is information gathering in the following areas; building design, landscape design, energy efficiency in buildings, operating costs of similar size facilities, aquatic centre costs and maintenance, and recreation and aquatic centre program options. To gather some of the information, site visits to other facilities would be involved. Also, the areas of community outreach, fundraising and grant writing are just as important. “We started referring to those who are in support of The HUB and want to talk about it in the community as ‘HUB Ambassadors’ and people responded well to the name.” says Borrin. “Although the vote to move funds to be set aside for The HUB came up 2 votes short at this year’s Town Meeting, The HUB has huge community support, and we have been encouraged by many with their vocal and financial support to keep the project moving forward,” Borrin states.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

LHS principal addresses bathroom monitoring measures

LACONIA — Vandalism, vaping and evasion — those are the reasons Laconia High School Principal Jim McCollum listed in a letter to parents, explaining increased security at student bathrooms. “The problems started with vaping about four years ago and that issue has not gone away. As a matter...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jazmine Jackson: City of Laconia should put up pride flags

One can’t even be upset about Paulette Caruso’s letter openly expressing her and her child’s hate for the LGBTQ+ community and the school district's fair decision to suspend him — at least she exposed herself for what some of us already knew she was. Instead of taking the blame off of her son for breaking school policies in numerous ways, she should try taking a deeper look at her values. Love thy neighbor, right?
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Board approves Dive base on Weirs Blvd.

LACONIA — The Dive, a floating restaurant and bar that has operated from several fixed locations in recent years, has the go-ahead to use a dock off Weirs Boulevard as a staging area for its summer operation. The Planning Board voted 8-1 to allow the business to tie up...
LACONIA, NH
WHAV

Methuen Mayor Fires Police Capt. Gallant Following Pay Raise Contract Investigation

A Methuen police captain, on leave since the end of 2020 in connection with department pay raises, was fired Thursday by Mayor Neil Perry. Capt. Gregory Gallant was fired “following the completion of an extensive internal affairs investigation,” Perry said. A report concluded Gallant added base pay language in 2017 without agreement to a proposed union contract when he represented the Methuen Police Superior Officers’ Association. Had the city not refused to pay and the inspector general not stepped in, Methuen would have paid $440,000 annually to certain captains.
METHUEN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Correction: Coker running as Democrat

An article that ran in the Weekend edition incorrectly identified the party affiliation of a candidate. Matt Coker, of Meredith, is running as a Democrat for one of the Belknap County, District 2, seats.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Faces of affordable housing: Meet Carrie Duran of Wolfeboro

Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
WOLFEBORO, NH
nhbr.com

Policies for transgender students under scrutiny in NH schools and courts

Earlier this year, some transgender and gender non-conforming students in Somersworth began changing their name and pronouns in the school district database. The district has a policy for these students, aimed at protecting their privacy and preventing discrimination. But Somersworth Superintendent Lori Lane wasn’t sure if the school should loop parents in.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
WMUR.com

Big crowds expected for 99th Motorcycle Week in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Big crowds are expected in Laconia this weekend as the 99th annual Motorcycle Week kicks off Saturday. Organizers said many people have told them they're excited to gather for the rally as it nears its century mark. "This is the last of the double digits," said...
laconiadailysun.com

Veteran rider honored at Motorcycle Week preview event

LACONIA — As local and state officials kicked off the 99th Laconia Motorcycle Week Thursday they took time to honor a onetime motorcycle competitor and longtime enthusiast for contributions to motorcycle racing for 70-plus years. Ed Fisher, known in motorcycle racing circles as Fast Eddie, was honored with a...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Patricia Emanuel: Give veterans the job of keeping schools safe

On June 9, approximately 9 a.m., I received a frantic phone call from my daughter stating that Winnisquam High School was on lockdown. With several attempts to call the school and trying to reach her children, she was unsuccessful. I instructed her to stay home with her youngest child and...
LACONIA, NH

