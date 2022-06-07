ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Edwards calls special session to create 2nd black majority district

By Media Sources
Bayou Buzz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after the close of the legislative session, today, Gov. John Bel Edwards called a special session of Louisiana’s Legislature to redraw Louisiana’s Congressional district maps with two majority Black districts, as required by yesterday’s ruling of the U.S....

www.bayoubuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Effort to bring automatic criminal records expungement to Louisiana crumbles again

(Stock photo by Shutterstock) Louisiana legislators once again failed to pass a new law that would allow criminal records to be expunged automatically. A dispute between House Democrats and Republicans tanked a bill that could have made it easier for thousands of Louisiana residents to find housing and employment. Similar legislation died during the last few days of the lawmaking session in 2021.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Judge orders stay in Louisiana redistricting case

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal Judge has ruled that Louisiana’s new congressional maps can remain in effect pending a trial. The ruling comes after a District Court ordered the state to redraw the maps to include a second minority district. Governor John Bel Edwards has called a special...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
LOUISIANA STATE
howafrica.com

Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5M Levee & Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64% of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Feds to announce launch of civil rights probe into Louisiana State Police

Top U.S. Justice Department officials from Louisiana and Washington, D.C. are scheduled to appear at an 11 a.m. news conference in Baton Rouge today to announce “the opening of a civil rights investigation.”. UPDATE: Feds investigating Louisiana State Police for patterns of excessive force, racial discrimination. A news release...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
houmatimes.com

Congressman Scalise Secures South Louisiana Flood Protection Priorities in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement after the House passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022:. “Passage of this WRDA bill is great news for South Louisiana, and I’m pleased that many of the hurricane and flood protection priorities I’ve fought for are included in this bill. These projects will ensure our communities are better prepared for future storms. I am proud to see these measures included in WRDA 2022 and will continue to fight for important coastal and flood protection priorities for our state,” said Whip Scalise.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BLESSED: Louisiana License Plate

As I pulled off of the Interstate in picturesque Cheyenne, Wyoming for gas I purposefully did not look at the price on the well lit and welcoming sign. It was what it was at that point. The gas station signs brought so much disappointment to my bank account on our recent trip. My Buick was gently reminding me that it was time for a refill. My weary traveling body needed a stretch and a piping hot cup of ambition, as Dolly Parton’s song so famously said.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Politics State#Racism#Congressional#The U S Court#The Louisiana Legislature#African American#U S Census
KNOE TV8

Reaction pours in after judge blocks Louisiana’s congressional map

A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday Noon newscast on KNOE. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you. 3 teens shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, witnesses sought. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two died at the scene. One died at the hospital. Complete the Look of...
BASTROP, LA
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Highway 98.9

Louisiana’s Economy is One of the Nation’s Absolute Worst

Just how bad do things have to be financially for a state to have the absolute worst economy in the entire country?. Thankfully, we wouldn't know here in Louisiana. But, we certainly know what it's like to have the third worst economy in the United States. I can hear the cheering now, "We're NOT Number One. We're NOT Number One."
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Do You Pull a Boat Trailer? LDWF and OMV Announce Changes

If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy