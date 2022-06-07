Picks for Game 3 and a Family Play

Maybe it’s because he’s never won a Finals MVP. Maybe it’s because he famously played a starring role in blowing a 3-1 Finals lead. Maybe it’s because he’s a guard, and the NBA’s late playoff rounds are typically dominated by wings and bigs. But for some reason, entering this year’s Finals, a narrative followed Steph Curry as a whispered critique: For a two-time MVP and three-time champion, he wasn’t all that great in the Finals.
Wos shares his thoughts on the latest edition of the Air Jordan 3—the “Desert Elephant”—and how he likes it compared to other variations. He also looks at the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo,” and breaks down some of the best and worst off-court fits so far in the NBA Finals.
The Celtics took Game 3, and Verno and KOC discuss what the win means for Boston (01:00). Despite the Warriors’ loss, Draymond Green remains confident, but his bad play in the Finals has the guys debating whether Green is just becoming arrogant (14:36). Also, the guys discuss the importance of role players stepping up (32:42). Lastly, they briefly discuss who they would take if they had the no. 1 pick in this year’s draft (42:04).
Chris and Seerat start the pod by sharing their reactions to the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Warriors and contemplating whether Draymond Green’s postgame podcasting is impacting his performance in the series. They then discuss Utah’s new coaching vacancy and debate whether the Jazz can replicate the Celtics’ postseason success using a similar team-building philosophy (22:30).
The Warriors opened the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Friday the same way they opened Game 3’s final frame: scattered, scrambling, and seemingly intent on squandering Stephen Curry’s finest work. After once again turning a halftime deficit into a third-quarter advantage thanks to the benevolent brilliance of the two-time MVP, Golden State once again succumbed to its age-old predilection toward kicking the ball all over the gym.
As drama swirls around the PGA and the new LIV Golf Tournament, ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg joins from London to get Bryan Curtis caught up to speed on all the action. They discuss how the LIV Golf Tournament came to be, why this story matters, why the PGA is facing an “existential threat,” and why LIV Golf is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.
