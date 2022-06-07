Picks for Game 3 and a Family Play

The Celtics took Game 3, and Verno and KOC discuss what the win means for Boston (01:00). Despite the Warriors’ loss, Draymond Green remains confident, but his bad play in the Finals has the guys debating whether Green is just becoming arrogant (14:36). Also, the guys discuss the importance of role players stepping up (32:42). Lastly, they briefly discuss who they would take if they had the no. 1 pick in this year’s draft (42:04).

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO