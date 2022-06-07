ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aveson Charter School’s Poetry at the Ranch

Cover picture for the articleAveson Charter School’s Poetry at the ranch. A magical night with 11th graders and seniors reciting...

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Juneteenth Celebration Slated for Next Weekend

Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States (two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation the news reached Texas and upon learning of the abolition of slavery the former slaves immediately began celebrating with prayer, feasting, song and dance). It is now a day to...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hundreds of Girl Scouts Honored in Pasadena for Taking Action in Their Communities

On Sunday, June 5 in Pasadena, 239 Girl Scouts throughout Greater Los Angeles were honored by the regional Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) council. The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school, who create sustainable change on a community or world issue. As Gold Award Girl Scouts take action to transform their world, they gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and world need. As for the past few years, the GSGLA council has had the largest Gold Award class of the 111 Girl Scout councils in the United States Earning the Gold Award requires the planning and implementation of a challenging, large-scale project that is innovative, engages others, and has a lasting impact on its targeted community. Nationally, only six percent of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award. Girls who earn it qualify for college scholarships, additional national service awards, can enter the military one rank higher, and more.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Meet Me in the Garden, The Huntington Library’s Herb Garden, That Is

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino presents “Meet Me in the Garden,” a free, inclusive program, created with feedback from families with disabilities, on Saturday, June 11, when the entire family can explore the Herb Garden through smell, taste, sight, and touch, and make art with seeds and plants.
SAN MARINO, CA
Altadena, CA
pasadenanow.com

Blair Boys Basketball Summer Workouts

Blair High School’s Boys Basketball is looking to fill multiple roster spots on their newly formed JV team as well as a few spots on Varsity. They will have official tryouts in August, but they will have Summer workouts as a way to get to know new players. Summer...
PASADENA, CA
#Charter Schools#The Ranch#Acs
pasadenanow.com

Could Your Friends or Loved Ones be Victims of Elder Abuse? Learn Warning Signs at Free “Coffee With Akila”

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Wednesday, June 15. At 10 a.m. that day, live via Zoom and onsite at the Pasadena Senior Center, “Coffee with Akila” hosted Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center, will feature an in-depth discussion about elder abuse, how to recognize it, report it and more, followed by Q&A.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council Candidate Lamar ‘Encouraged’ by Early Voting Numbers

One day after his opponent ran out to an early lead in the District 3 election, candidate Brandon Lamar appeared to remain optimistic when contacted by Pasadena Now. Lamar trails incumbent John Kennedy 823 (62.49%) to 494 (37.51%). More election results are scheduled to be released on Friday according to...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Heat Warnings for Friday and Saturday Issued for Pasadena

A heat wave bearing down on Pasadena will land full force Friday and continue Saturday. First signs of hot stretch showed up on Thursday, delivering a 91- degree afternoon reading in the City of Roses. There’s more to come Friday and Saturday — with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

COVID Precautions Can Allow for Safe Summer, Says County Health Director

Again rises in infections in unincorporated areas across Los Angeles County and in other County Health Dept. jurisdictions among school students and staff and an uptick in COVID-19 outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities, the county’s public health director Thursday continued to express confidence that with proper precautions, Southland residents can safely enjoy the summer months ahead.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

