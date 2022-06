LOS ANGELES -- U.S. law enforcement agencies are taking action after seeing a rise in thefts of catalytic converters since the beginning of the pandemic. "We've seen where they quickly, like NASCAR, get the jacks, jack them up, cut them off, keep an eye out for security. The cops ... get these items $300 a piece generally, and making 10 or 20 a night," said Los Angeles Police Department Detective Michael Ventura.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO