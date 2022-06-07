Flintridge Sacred Heart Donates School Supplies to Miry’s List

On Sunday, June 5 in Pasadena, 239 Girl Scouts throughout Greater Los Angeles were honored by the regional Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) council. The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school, who create sustainable change on a community or world issue. As Gold Award Girl Scouts take action to transform their world, they gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and world need. As for the past few years, the GSGLA council has had the largest Gold Award class of the 111 Girl Scout councils in the United States Earning the Gold Award requires the planning and implementation of a challenging, large-scale project that is innovative, engages others, and has a lasting impact on its targeted community. Nationally, only six percent of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award. Girls who earn it qualify for college scholarships, additional national service awards, can enter the military one rank higher, and more.

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO