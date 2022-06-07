ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, OH

Jennifer Drew, 73

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKkNn_0g3bNdcs00

Jennifer Drew, age 73, of Winchester, OH, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born September 9, 1948 in Brown County, OH, to the late Vern and Thelma (Sydnor) Gray. She was a security guard at Lake Waynoka. She was a devoted mother and loving wife. She loved cooking, camping, fishing, crocheting, sewing, gardening, bird watching and just about anything to do with nature. She was a hard worker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother, Lynn Gray and great grandchild, Leighla Hall.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Drew of Winchester, children, Lisa Hall (Denver) of Hillsboro, Kandi McRoberts (Mike) of Sardinia, Dawn Newman (Chris) of Russellville; step-sons, Ben and David Drew; grandchildren, Cody Hall (Dawnya), Cassy Willis (Emerson), Caitlyn Hall, Keshia Davis (Jake), Kiley McRoberts (Jordan Snyder), Savannah Ridner (Cody), Rheanna Newman (Donny Hahn), Clay Newman (Brooke Garrity); 17 great grandchildren; brother, Dale Gray (Michelle); sister, Sharon Shelton (John); sister-in-law, Bonnie Gray and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Freedom Fellowship Church, Pea Ridge Rd, Hillsboro, OH with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

The Meeker Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Please sign Jennifer’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OH
Obituaries
Brown County, OH
Obituaries
Portsmouth, OH
Obituaries
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
County
Brown County, OH
City
Russellville, OH
City
Winchester, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Hall
Person
Dale Gray
Ripley Bee

Skylar Rebecca Hughes, 31

Skylar Rebecca Hughes, age 31, of Arizona, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. She w
Ripley Bee

Sharlyn René Dugan Page, 50

Sharlyn René Dugan Page, 50, of Ripley, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio after batt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Memorial Service
Ripley Bee

Rosemary Lang Creed, 91

Rosemary Lang Creed, age 91, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at the home of her daughter’s in Mount Orab,
Ripley Bee

James E. Adams, 83

James E. Adams, age 83, of Lynchburg, Ohio died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the owner and operato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

374
Followers
583
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy