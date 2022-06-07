Jennifer Drew, 73

Jennifer Drew, age 73, of Winchester, OH, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born September 9, 1948 in Brown County, OH, to the late Vern and Thelma (Sydnor) Gray. She was a security guard at Lake Waynoka. She was a devoted mother and loving wife. She loved cooking, camping, fishing, crocheting, sewing, gardening, bird watching and just about anything to do with nature. She was a hard worker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother, Lynn Gray and great grandchild, Leighla Hall.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Drew of Winchester, children, Lisa Hall (Denver) of Hillsboro, Kandi McRoberts (Mike) of Sardinia, Dawn Newman (Chris) of Russellville; step-sons, Ben and David Drew; grandchildren, Cody Hall (Dawnya), Cassy Willis (Emerson), Caitlyn Hall, Keshia Davis (Jake), Kiley McRoberts (Jordan Snyder), Savannah Ridner (Cody), Rheanna Newman (Donny Hahn), Clay Newman (Brooke Garrity); 17 great grandchildren; brother, Dale Gray (Michelle); sister, Sharon Shelton (John); sister-in-law, Bonnie Gray and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Freedom Fellowship Church, Pea Ridge Rd, Hillsboro, OH with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

The Meeker Funeral Home is caring for the family.

