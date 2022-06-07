ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, OH

Carolyn Fay Fite, 81

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 3 days ago

Carolyn Fay Fite, age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home in Williamsburg, OH. She was born on December 19, 1940 in Ash Ridge, OH to the late Granville and Stella Pearl (Bauer) Fite.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenny and Jim Fite and 3 sisters, Pauline Kirk, Evelyn Fite and twin sister Marilyn Fite.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Donna Fite of Hillsboro and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rusty Fite will be officiating.

Please sign Carolyn’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Ripley Bee

Jennifer Drew, 73

Jennifer Drew, age 73, of Winchester, OH, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born S
WINCHESTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Williamsburg, OH
Williamsburg, OH
Obituaries
City
Hillsboro, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Ripley Bee

Skylar Rebecca Hughes, 31

Skylar Rebecca Hughes, age 31, of Arizona, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. She w
Ripley Bee

Wilfred K. Ellis, 91

Wilfred K. Ellis, age 91, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 21, 2022 at the Villa Nursing Home in Georgetown, Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fay
Ripley Bee

Rosemary Lang Creed, 91

Rosemary Lang Creed, age 91, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at the home of her daughter’s in Mount Orab,
Ripley Bee

Sharlyn René Dugan Page, 50

Sharlyn René Dugan Page, 50, of Ripley, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio after batt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Ripley Bee

James E. Adams, 83

James E. Adams, age 83, of Lynchburg, Ohio died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the owner and operato
Ripley Bee

F. Irene Phillips, 88

F. Irene Phillips, age 88, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her residence. She a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

374
Followers
583
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy