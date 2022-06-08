ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beanie Feldstein To Miss Week Of ‘Funny Girl’ Performances After Testing Positive For Covid – Update

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
UPDATE, June 8 Beanie Feldstein will be out of Funny Girl at least through the end of this week. In a tweet late last night, her “Fanny Brice” standby Julie Benko, wrote, “Hi all! I’m confirmed to be on for Fanny through the end of this week (Sunday 6/11). See you at the August Wilson, gorgeous… and feel better Beanie!”

Earlier this week, Feldstein posted an Instagram video announcing that she’d tested positive for Covid and would be quarantined, missing an undetermined number of performances.

PREVIOUS, June 7 No word yet on when Broadway ’s Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein will return to the show after testing positive for Covid.

Feldstein announced on Instagram last night that she’d tested positive  and would be out of the show “for a little while.” (See her video below.)

“I just found out that I tested positive for Covid so unfortunately I’m going to be out of the show for a little while to keep everybody safe,” Feldstein said in the video. “I’m very grateful to not be feeling too bad. I’m just really bummed to not be seeing everyone at the theater . And I cannot wait to get back on stage very soon. ”

In a written message accompanying the video, Feldstein, who has been vaccinated with a booster, said, “I already miss my people at the August Wilson. So grateful for vaccines. See you all soon. Love, Bean.”

Standby Julie Benko will take the stage in Feldstein’s absence.

Feldstein joins a roster of Broadway stars who have missed performances after positive Covid tests, including Mr. Saturday Night ‘s Billy Crystal and cast members of Company, Paradise Square and A Strange Loop . Earlier in the season, performances of The Music Man, Plaza Suite and Macbeth were canceled or postponed when stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and Daniel Craig, respectively, tested positive.

