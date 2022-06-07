ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, IL

Best Outdoor Aquatic Centers for Extreme Water Fun

If you’ve become a regular at the park district pool, it’s time to make the trek to the burbs, where you’ll find awesome aquatic centers for the whole family to enjoy. Make a full day of fun out of it: from climbing walls and plunge slides to zero depth pools, here are some of our favorite aquatic centers.
thelansingjournal.com

June 11: A Saturday of garage sales

LANSING, Ill. (June 7, 2022) – June 11 will be a Saturday of sales in Lansing. Garage sales, that is. Once a year, the Village of Lansing selects a summer weekend to waive the five-dollar garage sale fee for residents. The Lan-Oak Park District also hosts an annual garage sale event in Lan-Oak Park for local residents. This year, the two events will occur on the same Saturday, allowing residents across town to flex their bargain-hunting muscles.
chainstoreage.com

Amazon opening four new cashierless grocery stores

Amazon continues expanding the presence of its Amazon Fresh high-tech grocery banner. One week after introducing a new Amazon Fresh grocery location in Huntington Beach, Calif., Amazon is opening one Amazon Fresh store in North Riverside, Ill., and three in the Northern Virginia area. All four sites will feature Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” frictionless, cashierless shopping technology, as well the option for traditional checkout.
evanstonroundtable.com

City provides free meals for youth through the Summer Food Program

Beginning Monday, June 13, the City of Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Department will provide free cold breakfasts and lunches to youth ages 1 to 18 years old at six locations throughout Evanston as part of the Summer Food Program. The program will run through August 12. Free meals are...
bhhschicago.com

655 W Irving Park Road #3814

Amazing view from 38th floor. Updated unit with a large Den/Office. $250 weekday Move-In/Out fee, $325 Sat & Sun. $50/Person application fee. Parking additional $200.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Summer fun’s just begun at the library

Your correspondent in Archer Heights and West Elsdon. “School’s Out for Summer” on Tuesday, June 14 for Chicago Public Schools. With that, students will need some fun things to do, and I have heard of just the place. There is fun brewing this summer over at the Archer...
bhhschicago.com

2113 W Concord Place #1

WICKER PARK! HISTORICAL DISTRICT! Gorgeous and Charming 3 Bedroom 2 full bathroom - Wicker Park Apartment for Rent on quiet tree-lined street. This Amazing unit has been recently rehabbed and kept in its Victorian Character. Extra Large Living Room and separate Dining Room. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen includes high end appliances, Granite counters, maple cabinets, and dishwasher. Many features include wood burning fireplace w/imported tiles, contemporary fixtures, hutch, fans, and maple floors through-out. Private balcony and enclosed courtyard. Free HEAT! Laundry and storage also included with easy access directly from unit. 606- Blue Line- 6 Corners! Just steps to CTA Bus/Train, Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery, nightlife, parks and everything Wicker Park has to offer. Well maintained and self managed by long time owner. Extremely rare opportunity!!! DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.
