The West Loop Bar behind ‘Cocktails To-Go’ came in fifth-best in the country!. After making it onto a list of The World’s 100 Best Bars as a new entry in 2020, Bar Kumiko has been named in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 . The West Loop bar is the only bar in Chicago bar to make it on the list and came in at number five.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO