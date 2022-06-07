WICKER PARK! HISTORICAL DISTRICT! Gorgeous and Charming 3 Bedroom 2 full bathroom - Wicker Park Apartment for Rent on quiet tree-lined street. This Amazing unit has been recently rehabbed and kept in its Victorian Character. Extra Large Living Room and separate Dining Room. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen includes high end appliances, Granite counters, maple cabinets, and dishwasher. Many features include wood burning fireplace w/imported tiles, contemporary fixtures, hutch, fans, and maple floors through-out. Private balcony and enclosed courtyard. Free HEAT! Laundry and storage also included with easy access directly from unit. 606- Blue Line- 6 Corners! Just steps to CTA Bus/Train, Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery, nightlife, parks and everything Wicker Park has to offer. Well maintained and self managed by long time owner. Extremely rare opportunity!!! DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.
