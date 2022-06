GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Rising gas prices are impacting more than just cars on the road. Combines will soon be in fields across Kansas for their year’s wheat harvest. John Kerschen has been a farmer his entire life in Garden Plain. He says this year’s wheat harvest will be more costly than ever. He’ll begin cutting wheat in less than a week and knows fuel prices will impact his profit this season.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO