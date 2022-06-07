ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico Senior Olympics Summer Games in Las Cruces from June 8 to June 11

 5 days ago
Note

: As a partner with New Mexico Senior Olympics, the City of Las Cruces shares this information with residents.

After a two-year postponement due to COVID-19, the New Mexico Senior Olympics (NMSO) Ernesto Ramos State Summer Games return to Las Cruces from June 8 through June 11.

The NMSO Summer Games will take place at various sites in Las Cruces during the four-day event. Competitions in 18 sports will be conducted.

A schedule of NMSO events, with times and locations of all competitions, is available by clicking here.

The NMSO are open to any senior citizen 50-years old and older. Athletes can compete in one or five sports.

The NMSO is an affiliate member of the National Senior Games. NMSO Summer Games is the largest multi-sport competition qualifier for seniors 50 and older in the state.

For the past 40 years, New Mexico has held the Summer Games throughout the state which has drawn 1,200 senior athletes, prior to the COVID pandemic.

The State Summer Games are back and sports will include Air Gun, Archery, Badminton, Cycling, Field, Frisbee Distance, Golf, Horseshoes, Huachas, Pickleball, Race Walk, a 5-kilometer Road Race, Soccer Kick, Shuffleboard, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis and Track.

Athletes 50 and older are anxious for the return of the 2022 State Summer Games. Comments from some athletes, who were not identified, expressed sentiments of sportsmanship, camaraderie, friendship, and good will. Some of the comments include, “It’s the camaraderie and the friendships we develop over the years that keep us coming back,”

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re short or tall, big, or small, old or young. There’s something for everybody.” “You meet healthy and optimistic people and come away with lots of inspiration. It’s just the best thing ever.”

For most athletes who attend Senior Games, winning a gold medal is not a realistic goal, but that’s not why they come. The main appeal is simply socializing around a shared passion for active living.

They will share tips, encouragement, and laughs. They will share stories about past competitions and make plans to get together at future events.

All competitions will be free to the public.

Some facts about the NMSO include:

  • The Summer Games will utilize 300 community volunteers to help stage this event.
  • More than 50 medal events will be contested during the four-day event.
  • Gold, Silver and Bronze medals will be awarded for each age division.
  • Men’s and women’s divisions will compete in five-year increments, ages 50 through 100-plus.
  • Older athletes sometimes “play down” to a lower age group, usually in doubles play.
  • There is no pre-qualifying for the State Summer Games.

The NMSO Summer Games are scheduled for New Mexico State University for the next four years, from 2022 through 2025.

The 2022 Summer Games are supported, in part, by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department, HUMANA, Visit Las Cruces, MountainView Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian and Blue Cross BlueShield of New Mexico, and the Las Cruces Bulletin.

