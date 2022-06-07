Community Seed Packing Night at Branigan Memorial Library

Join Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in the Roadrunner Room to get the Tierra Sagrada Seed Library ready for the fall season!

The Tierra Sagrada Seed Library was established in August 2020 and has already shared more than 2,600 seed packets with more than 340 community members in 2022 alone.

Help support a community seed-sharing project and meet fellow seed and garden lovers! Join us for an evening of seed-packing and conversation as we get the fall seed collection ready for the Tierra Sagrada Seed Library.

This program involves meticulous work but is open to community members. Registration is optional but helpful. Visit the Library’s event calendar for event information and registration.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Brita Sauer, Library Manager, at 575/528-4028, or by email at bsauer@las-cruces.org.