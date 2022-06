Actor Kamal Haasan who is basking in the mega success of his latest release Vikram, made a great point about pan-Indian movies during one of the promotional interviews of the film. He said that pan-Indian movies are not based on content. In this age, when sub-titles and dubbing are the norm, no film is in 'another' language for you. Kamal said pan-Indian success is based on the ability of the production house to take (market) the film to a larger audience. His point was spot on as the recent pan-Indian successes, like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 were all aggressively marketed across the country.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO