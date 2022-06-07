Top 3 Mexican Food Restaurants in Northern Colorado – NoCo’s Best

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. When a diamond in the rough comes along, you can see the potential. Especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462 square foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.

ROCKVALE, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO