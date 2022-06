Update at 6 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews are getting a handle on the seven fires burning in the grass near Tuolumne that have shut down a section of Tuolumne Road. All the fires are small and burning between Morris and Black Oak and Woodham Carne roads near Tuolumne. The CHP has reopened Tuolumne Road, which had been closed for more than 30 minutes at those intersections, as well as at Standard and Soulsbyville roads. All aircraft have been called off the scene and crews will be mopping up for the next hour. While no official cause has been named, the CHP has reported that the blazes may have been ignited due to a vehicle dragging a chain and creating sparks.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO