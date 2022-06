YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher at Tabb High School in Yorktown is accused of taking indecent liberties with at least one student. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Kristen McAllister, a 32-year-old woman who lives in York County, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

YORK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO